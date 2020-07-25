Watch GWAR Perform Acoustic Set For AV CLUB

The AV Club has had the honor of being blessed with the presence of your Lords and Masters GWAR, five times so far. Taking part in the AV Club's "Under Cover" series, the Scumdogs Of The Universe gave their take on songs including: KANSAS's "Carry On Wayward Son", Billy Ocean's "Get Outta My Dreams, Get Into My Car", PET SHOP BOYS' "West End Girls", Cyndi Lauper's "She-Bop" and AC/DC's "If You Want Blood".

Since there is no band on Earth or anywhere else that can match the sheer awesomeness of GWAR's cover versions, the AV Club decided to task GWAR with their toughest challenge yet. An acoustic set. Yes, that's right, early during the quarantine, frontman The Berserker Blothar, guitarist Pustulus Maximus and guitarist Balsac The Jaws Of Death teamed up over Zoom from their Antarctic fortresses for an exclusive four-song acoustic set. Watch as they play stripped down versions of GWAR anthems "Fuck This Place", "I'll Be Your Monster", "Gonna Kill You" and "The Road Behind". Watch the epic performance below.

"I love the AV Club, and, as everyone knows, we are the undisputed heavyweight champions of their cover song contest, so it made sense for us to do this ridiculous acoustic project," says The Berserker Blothar. "I'm also hoping this helps bring ridicule on all the po-faced indy rockers groaning into their laptops and pretending to care. Look how easy it is to suck! Anybody can do it."

Pustulus Maximus adds: "Basically, I'm going to quit metal and play these unplugged wooden guitars from here on out. There was no better place to debut my new career choice of playing Antarctican folk music than the AV Club."

Since GWAR's formation in 1984, the band has released fourteen studio albums, two live albums, numerous music videos and have sold over 800,000 records in the United States alone. Known for its outrageous violence and sexual humor often incorporating social and political satire, GWAR has attracted acclaim and controversy for both their music and live performances.

The story of GWAR begins in the deepest reaches of outer space. Long ago, the beings who would become the infamous shock rock band GWAR were part of an elite fighting force, the Scumdogs of the Universe. For eons, they served as thralls to a supreme being known only as the Master. But one by one, each member of the band earned a glaring reputation for being an intergalactic fuck-up. And so, they were banished, sent away on a fool's errand to conquer an insignificant shit ball floating in a dark corner of the universe; the planet Earth. Once here, GWAR shaped the face of the globe, destroying and rebuilding the natural world, and giving rise to all of human history before settling into their role as the most outrageous rock band in history. Aliens to some, gods and demons to others, GWAR is eternal.

