Watch GODSMACK Bring Hundreds Of Students Together In New Hampshire To Perform In Music Video

GODSMACK filmed a music video for its latest single, "Unforgettable", this past Saturday (February 15). The band invited more than 300 students to join them for a performance of the song at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.

"It was absolutely insane," Elliott Lempke, a student at Pinkerton Academy, told WMUR.com. "Nothing like it. GODSMACK is crazy. … It's really like a dream come true."

"I've been a huge fan of GODSMACK since I was, like, a young kid," added Nick Calnan of the Deangelis School Of Music. "My mom made me listen to that kind of stuff growing up. So to be able to play with the drummer himself, it's, like, totally scratch off the bucket list right there."

GODSMACK bassist Robbie Merrill was equally enthusiastic about the opportunity.

"It's exciting," Robbie said. "It's inspirational knowing that we're still liked.

"We wanted to give back to the community. We're from this area," Merrill added.

GODSMACK had previously recruited 20 students from Hood Middle School to join the band in the studio during the recording of "Unforgettable" and provide vocals on the song's chorus. These same students performed the song live on stage with the band at a show in Gilford, New Hampshire last August.

"It's a memory that they're going to have for the rest of their life," Merrill said. "And for us, it's easy. It's like, 'Hey, let's do a video, and let's bring people in.'"

On Friday (February 14), GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna spoke to middle school students at Gilbert H. Hood Middle School in Derry, New Hampshire. His talk focused on the challenges he's faced and how music saved him, while encouraging the young musicians to continue to pursue their dreams. The day ended with the band teaching "Unforgettable" to the students in preparation for the following day's filming.

"Unforgettable" comes on the heels of last year's career first for the band when they scored three No. 1 singles from their latest album, "When Legends Rise". It follows "Under Your Scars", which was the group's third No. 1, and the album's two previous tracks that were No. 1 active rock hits: "When Legends Rise" and "Bulletproof", the latter of which was recently certified gold in the U.S. and was also the most-played song at rock radio in 2018.

"When Legends Rise" marks GODSMACK's seventh studio album and its first in four years. The critically acclaimed 11-song collection entered the Billboard Top 200 album chart in the top ten (No. 8), with four No. 1 placements on other charts: Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Music Albums, Top Independent Albums and Top Alternative Albums. The album finds the guys doubling down on their combination of tightly wound riffs, rhythmic fury, naked emotions and pushed-to-the-edge vocals, all fired up with melodic precision and tight songcraft.

