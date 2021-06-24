Watch GLENN HUGHES Perform Live With THE DEAD DAISIES For First Time

THE DEAD DAISIES' current lineup made its live debut last night (Wednesday, June 23) at Boca Black Box in Boca Raton, Florida. Fan-filmed video footage of the concert can be seen below.

THE DEAD DAISIES' current lineup includes Glenn Hughes (DEEP PURPLE, BLACK COUNTRY COMMUNION) on bass/vocals, Doug Aldrich (DIO, WHITESNAKE) on guitar, Tommy Clufetos (BLACK SABBATH, OZZY OSBOURNE) on drums and David Lowy (RED PHOENIX, MINK) on guitar.

THE DEAD DAISIES' latest album, "Holy Ground", was released in January. Recorded at La Fabrique Studios in the south of France with producer Ben Grosse, the LP is the band's first to feature Hughes, who joined the group in 2019 as its new bassist and vocalist, replacing John Corabi (MÖTLEY CRÜE) and Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY).

Drummer Deen Castronovo announced his exit from THE DEAD DAISIES in January, two days after the band's publicist revealed that Clufetos will rejoin THE DEAD DAISIES when they hit the road in support of "Holy Ground". Clufetos previously toured with THE DEAD DAISIES in 2015.

In an interview with "The Blairing Out With Eric Blair Show", Hughes spoke about how he came to be involved with THE DEAD DAISIES. He said: "They wanted someone in, and they were asking me [in early 2019] if I would be interested in doing this. And I've been doing the 'Glenn Hughes Performs Classic Deep Purple' [shows] for a couple of years, and I thought it would be appropriate for me to take a break from that and do something other than [that]. And I got together with the guys and we had a play. I've known Doug a long time. And it just fell together beautifully. It's a beautiful piece of music."

Hughes told "That Jamieson Show" about the lyrical themes covered on "Holy Ground": "Since I've been clean and sober now almost 30 years, I think in PURPLE, in the '80s and '70s, I wrote about fiction. Then, when I got sober, the more time I have under my belt, and the years I have under my belt, I'm really, really honing in on life — what happens between life and death: fear, no fear, love, faith, hate, giving. And THE DEAD DAISIES album is one story after another.

"So the album is self-explanatory," Hughes added. "It's about autobiographical stuff. I do write stuff about what happens in my life. But I think people will hear it and they will relate to it, because they're probably going through the same [stuff] — whether it's fear or happiness or sadness or whatever. I'm a 'feelings' kind of dude."

THE DEAD DAISIES will embark on a full U.S. tour in the late summer/early fall. Support on the "Like No Other" trek will come from the "rock and roll comedian" Don Jamieson.



The Dead Daisies Posted by Richard Davis on Thursday, June 24, 2021

The DEAD DAISIES arrived and conquered the 1st city of their 2021 U.S. concert tour ! Very cool intimate venue too ! Stellar musicians, first-class gentlemen and top-notch entertainers ! The new lineup includes Glenn Hughes, Doug Aldrich, David Lowy and Tommy Clufetos. What an incredible group of well-seasoned pros ! I first met this band on a KISS cruise and continued to watch them perform on the cruises each year. I hadn't seen them in 2.5 years so when I heard they would be touring this year, I was very excited and immediately bought my tickets ! The DEAD DAISIES have continued to be my favorite band ! Posted by Dorrie Hustead on Thursday, June 24, 2021

The Amazing Dead Daisies Posted by Richard Davis on Thursday, June 24, 2021

"Midnight Moses" by the DEAD DAISIES including a killer drum solo by Tommy Clufetos ! I ❤ the DEAD DAISIES ! What an epic concert tonight ! Thanks for sharing your talents with all of us, guys ! Killer concert ! ☆ Glenn Hughes ☆ Doug Aldrich ☆ David Lowy ☆ Tommy Clufetos Posted by Dorrie Hustead on Thursday, June 24, 2021