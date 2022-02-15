Watch GHOST's Entire Concert In Camden, New Jersey

Fan-filmed video footage of GHOST's entire February 12 concert at Waterfront Music Pavilion in Camden, New Jersey can be seen below.

Featured songs:

0:00 Intro

0:06 Kaisarion

5:00 Rats

9:30 From The Pinnacle To The Pit

13:39 Papa IV talks about "Mary On A Cross"

14:48 Mary On A Cross

19:27 Devil Church

20:41 Shine On You Crazy Diamond - Pink Floyd - Ghouls

22:15 Cirice - BatPapa

28:20 Papa IV Talks before "Hunter's Moon"

29:35 "Hunter's Moon" - Single Version

33:00 Faith

37:03 Helvetesfönster - abridged

38:25 Year Zero

43:21 Papa IV Talks Before "Ritual"

44:04 Ritual

48:24 Funny Ending for "Ritual"

50:25 Papa IV Talks Before "Mummy Dust"

51:44 Mummy Dust

56:00 Papa IV Joking

Encore:

59:12 Enter Sandman – "The Metallica Blacklist" 2021 Version

1:03:05 Dance Macabre

1:08:30 Square Hammer

GHOST kicked off its co-headlining tour with VOLBEAT on January 25 at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada. During its 16-song set, GHOST performed the recently released single "Hunter's Moon", a cover of METALLICA's "Enter Sandman" and debuted another song from its upcoming "Impera" album, called "Kaisarion".

GHOST's 26-date co-headlining U.S. arena tour with VOLBEAT and special guests TWIN TEMPLE will conclude on March 3 in Anaheim, California.

GHOST will release its fifth album, "Impera", on March 11 via Loma Vista/Concord. The official music video for the LP's latest single, "Call Me Little Sunshine", was lensed by iconic director Matt Mahurin and stars Ruby Modine.

According to a press release, "Impera" "finds GHOST transported literally hundreds of years forward from the 14th century Europe Black Plague era" of its previous album, 2018's "Prequelle". "The result is the most ambitious and lyrically incisive entry in the GHOST canon: Over the course of 'Impera''s 12-song cycle, empires rise and fall, would-be messiahs ply their hype (financial and spiritual alike), prophecies are foretold as the skies fill with celestial bodies divine and man-made… All in all, the most current and topical GHOST subject matter to date is set against a hypnotic and darkly colorful melodic backdrop making 'Impera' a listen like no other — yet unmistakably, quintessentially GHOST."

In March 2020, at final show of GHOST's "Prequelle" tour in Mexico City, Mexico, the band officially introduced Papa Emeritus IV, the new character who will front the act for its next LP phase.

GHOST leader Tobias Forge performed as a "new" Papa Emeritus on each of the band's first three LPs, with each version of Papa replacing the one that came before it. Papa Emeritus III was retired in favor of Cardinal Copia before the release of "Prequelle".

