Watch: GHOST Performs 'Call Me Little Sunshine' On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

GHOST performed the song "Call Me Little Sunshine" on last night's (Wednesday, March 16) episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!". Video of the band's appearance can be seen below.

The Swedish occult rockers were scheduled to perform on the January 20 episode of the ABC show, but pulled out just hours before, explaining that they "had a bit too much going on in Reno, getting all our shit together" for the band's U.S. co-headlining tour with VOLBEAT.

GHOST's 26-date arena tour with VOLBEAT and special guests TWIN TEMPLE kicked off on January 25 in Reno, Nevada and concluded on March 3 in Anaheim, California.

GHOST released its fifth album, "Impera", on March 11 via Loma Vista/Concord. The band's mastermind Tobias Forge worked on the follow-up to 2018's "Prequelle" with producer Klas Åhlund and Swedish co-writers Salem Al Fakir and Vincent Pontare, whose credits include Madonna and Lady Gaga.

In March 2020, at final show of GHOST's "Prequelle" tour in Mexico City, Mexico, the band officially introduced Papa Emeritus IV, the new character who would front the act for its next LP phase.

Forge performed as a "new" Papa Emeritus on each of the band's first three LPs, with each version of Papa replacing the one that came before it. Papa Emeritus III was retired in favor of Cardinal Copia before the release of "Prequelle".

