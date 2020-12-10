Watch GEOFF TATE Perform Cover Of THE ROLLING STONES' 'You Can't Always Get What You Want' In Clearwater

Fan-filmed video footage of former QUEENSRŸCHE frontman Geoff Tate performing a cover of THE ROLLING STONES classic "You Can't Always Get What You Want" on December 7 at Ruth Eckerd Hall in Clearwater, Florida can be seen below.

The concert had been originally scheduled for the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre but was relocated to Ruth Eckerd Hall. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, venue capacity was limited from 2,180 to 50% and tickets were only available in pairs.

According to Creative Loafing, "probably a quarter of the scaled-down crowd began to pour out" following Tate's rendition of "You Can't Always Get What You Want", with the reviewer noting, "I guess THE STONES just don't cut it for QUEENSRŸCHE fans."

Earlier in the year, Tate was forced to postone a number of his tour dates due to the coronavirus pandemic that is spreading across the globe.

Tate spent the first two months of 2020 performing the QUEENSRŸCHE albums "Rage For Order" and "Empire" in their entirety on the "Empire 30th Anniversary Tour", which kicked off in January in Norway. Prior to that, Geoff celebrated the 30th anniversary of QUEENSRŸCHE's "Operation: Mindcrime" album on European and U.S. tours.

Tate's post-QUEENSRŸCHE band OPERATION: MINDCRIME released three albums over three years as part of a trilogy: "The Key" (September 2015), "Resurrection" (September 2016) and "The New Reality" (December 2017).

Last year, Geoff released the debut album from SWEET OBLIVION via Frontiers Music Srl. The project saw Tate teaming up with a stellar cast of Italian musicians led by Simone Mularoni, the mastermind of prog metal masters DGM.

In April 2014, Tate and QUEENSRŸCHE announced that a settlement had been reached after a nearly two-year legal battle where the singer sued over the rights to the QUEENSRŸCHE name after being fired in 2012.

Tate was replaced in QUEENSRŸCHE by former CRIMSON GLORY singer Todd La Torre.

