Watch GEOFF TATE, JOE SATRIANI, STEVE VAI, CHRIS POLAND Perform Cover Of BLACK SABBATH's 'Paranoid'

January 16, 2020 0 Comments

Watch GEOFF TATE, JOE SATRIANI, STEVE VAI, CHRIS POLAND Perform Cover Of BLACK SABBATH's 'Paranoid'

Geoff Tate (formerly of QUEENSRŸCHE), Joe Satriani (CHICKENFOOT), Steve Vai, Chris Poland (formerly of MEGADETH), Bjorn Englen (DIO DISCIPLES) and Pat Gesualdo performed an extended cover version of the BLACK SABBATH classic "Paranoid" at last night's (Wednesday, January 15) Metal Hall Of Fame event at the Marriott Delta Garden Grove in Anaheim, California. Video footage of the performance can be seen below.

Tate, Vai, Satriani and Poland were inducted into the Metal Hall Of Fame during last night's ceremony, which was hosted by television and radio personality Eddie Trunk.

Metal Hall Of Fame is dedicated to forever enshrining the iconic musicians and music industry executives responsible for making hard rock and heavy metal music what it is today. Their contribution to the genre is invaluable, and they continue to inspire fans throughout the world, from generation to generation. It is part of the 501 (C) (3) non-profit organization D.A.D. (Drums And Disabilities), which provides free therapy services for disabled children and their families in hospitals and community centers throughout the United States.

Last night's Metal Hall Of Fame ceremony was filmed for Amazon Prime Movies. The footage will be aired later in the year on Amazon Prime.


Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Chris Poland, Geoff Tate, Pat Gesualdo perform Black Sabbath Paranoid at Metal Hall of Fame 2020

Posted by The Metal Voice on Wednesday, January 15, 2020


Tags:

Posted in: News

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).