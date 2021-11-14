Watch FOZZY's RICH WARD Perform At AEW's 'Full Gear' Event

Rich Ward from FOZZY played a live guitar rendition of Britt Baker's entrance entrance theme when Baker put her AEW Women's World Championship on the line against Tay Conti at AEW's "Full Gear" pay-per-view event on Saturday, November 13 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Video footage of Ward's performance can be seen below.

FOZZY frontman Chris Jericho currently competes in AEW and is the leader of the Inner Circle, which also includes Jake Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz. They competed at "Full Gear" against Men Of The Year (Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky) and American Top Team (Junior Dos Santos, Andrei Arlovski and Dan Lambert).

As previously reported, FOZZY will embark on the spring 2022 leg of its "Save The World" tour in late March. Support on the trek, which is scheduled to kick off on March 31 in Detroit, Michigan and conclude on May 16 in Sauget, Illinois, will come from GFM, KRASHKARMA and THE NOCTURNAL AFFAIR.

FOZZY debuted a brand new song, "Purifier", during its September 18 concert in Flint, Michigan and has been performing it live ever since. Back in July, FOZZY played another new song, "The Vulture Club", during its concert in Iowa City, Iowa. The band also performed its latest single, "Sane", live for the first time.

In September, Ward was was forced to sit out several of FOZZY's shows for personal medical reasons. FOZZY still performed in his absence as a four-piece.

In May, FOZZY dropped a video for its first new song in two years, the aforementioned "Sane", which hit one million views in its first two weeks. This first-of-its-kind video was filmed on the longest wooden roller coaster on the planet today.

This past February, Jericho told Detroit's WRIF radio station that FOZZY's follow-up to 2017's "Judas" album would "continue with the momentum that [the] 'Judas' [title track] started for us [four] years ago."

In the summer of 2020, Chris revealed that FOZZY's next LP will contain 12 songs, including one cover.

Ward and producer Johnny Andrews once again did "the lion's share" of the songwriting for the new LP, which was recorded primarily in Atlanta, Georgia.

In addition to producing "Judas", Andrews previously co-wrote FOZZY's "Lights Go Out" track back in 2014. He has also written songs with the likes of ALL THAT REMAINS, THREE DAYS GRACE and HALESTORM.

In November, FOZZY appeared in its first global live streaming event from Madison Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

FOZZY is Chris Jericho (vocals), Rich Ward (guitars, vocals), Frank Fontsere (drums), Billy Grey (guitars) and P.J. Farley (bass).

