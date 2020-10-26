Watch FOO FIGHTERS Perform 'Times Like These' At 'I Will Vote' Concert For JOE BIDEN

FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl and keyboardist Rami Jaffee performed a stripped-down version of the band's song "Times Like These" during last night's (Sunday, October 25) "I Will Vote" concert. The two-and-a-half-hour event, hosted by comedian George Lopez and political strategist Ana Navarro, served as a fundraiser for the Biden Victory Fund in support of former Vice President Joe Biden's presidential campaign.
You can watch the FOO FIGHTERS' performance below.
Back in 2018, FOO FIGHTERS frontman Dave Grohl said that he was "ashamed" of having Donald Trump as the U.S. leader, explaining that the billionaire real estate mogul "seems like a massive jerk."
"Today, the American Dream is broken," Grohl told the British GQ magazine. "I've probably travelled internationally more than our current president and the one thing I understand that he doesn't is that the world isn't as big as you think it is. It is all in your neighborhood. India, Asia, Iceland aren't other solar systems. I am ashamed of our president. I feel apologetic for it when I travel."
In 2017, Grohl said in an interview with Switzerland's SRF 3 that criticism of Trump's extremist rhetoric by musicians and Hollywood stars only serves to embolden and fuel his base. "I think that for years maybe they felt like the minority and now all of a sudden there's a voice that they can sort of attach themselves to, and the more pushback they get from that, it's like the stronger they feel in a lot of ways," Grohl explained. "So all you can do is fight the good fight every day when you wake up and try to be a good person and treat everybody with respect."
Asked how he, as a responsible parent, talks with his kids about the often-inflammatory behavior we see from the president on a daily basis, Grohl told SRF 3: "I remember the night of the election, I had to sit down and have a talk with my daughter. She was terrified, man. And I basically told her what I'd just told you. I was, like, 'You can't give up hope. You just have to fight the good fight. And the things you believe in… You have to stand up and represent the things that you actually believe in.' That's what everybody should do. But I think it's hard for a kid to understand that."
