Watch FOO FIGHTERS Perform New Song 'Cloudspotter' At SiriusXM Garage In Los Angeles

Tune in tonight to SiriusXM's Foo Fighters Radio to celebrate the release of FOO FIGHTERS' tenth studio album, "Medicine At Midnight".

Watch (on the SiriusXM app) and listen as FOO FIGHTERS perform live from the SiriusXM Garage in Los Angeles tonight at 5 p.m. ET on Foo Fighters Radio (Ch. 105 on SiriusXM).

A preview of the performance, including FOO FIGHTERS' first public airing of the song "Cloudspotter" off the new album, as well as a Tom Petty cover and an oldie but goodie, is available below.

Foo Fighters Radio is a limited-engagement channel handcrafted by the the 12-time Grammy-winning rock band. The channel features a new, exclusive live concert performance, as well as unrivaled programming and special commentary from Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee.

"From their inception in mid-'90s to their recent performance at the 2021 presidential inauguration celebration, FOO FIGHTERS remain one of America's biggest rock bands," SiriusXM's Scott Greenstein said. "They have achieved critical acclaim for their music and onstage energy, all while building a large and loyal audience. This special extended channel will draw new listeners, and as part of it we are very proud to present a FOO FIGHTERS concert from our L.A. studios next week. They are a rock band that grabs you and won't let go, and we love to bring their music and passion to our listeners."

Foo Fighters Radio features the band sharing insight into their new album and the stories behind some of their biggest songs, demos, b-sides, and rarities throughout their more than two-decade career. The channel features exclusive encores of Dave Grohl Presents Sound City, nine radio shows that feature Grohl discussing the music recorded at the iconic Sound City Studios in Los Angeles, including NIRVANA's "Nevermind", which served as Grohl's introduction to the iconic studio in 1991 when he was NIRVANA's drummer.

Foo Fighters Radio features a weekly series of live concerts from the band's vaults, beginning with their 2018 performance from the "Concrete And Gold" tour at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England. Other artists and celebrities are also showcased on the channel as they guest DJ, spinning their favorite FOO FIGHTERS music. Listeners can also expect to hear music from other artists, handpicked by the band, on the channel.

Photo by Andrew Stuart

