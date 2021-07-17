Watch FLOOR JANSEN Perform NIGHTWISH Classics At First Pandemic-Era Solo Concert

NIGHTWISH singer Floor Jansen played her first pandemic-era solo concert this past Thursday, July 15 at Het Zomertheater in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands. Fan-filmed video footage of the show can be seen below.
The setlist was as follows:
01. Ever Dream (NIGHTWISH song)
02. Euphoria (Loreen cover)
03. Storm In A Glass (NORTHWARD song)
04. Nemo (NIGHTWISH song)
05. Mama (Samantha Steenwijk cover)
06. Sweet Curse (REVAMP song) (with Henk Poort)
07. Dangerous Game ("Jekyll & Hyde" cover) (with Henk Poort)
08. Face Your Demons (AFTER FOREVER song)
09. Winner (Tim Akkerman cover)
Set 2:
01. Slow, Love, Slow (NIGHTWISH song)
02. Shallow (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper cover)
03. Strong (AFTER FOREVER song)
04. Élan (NIGHTWISH song)
05. Energize Me (AFTER FOREVER song)
06. Let It Go ("Frozen" cover)
07. Bridle Passion (NORTHWARD song)
08. Our Decades In The Sun (NIGHTWISH song)
09. Wolf And Dog (REVAMP song)
10. The Phantom Of The Opera (Andrew Lloyd Webber cover) (with Henk Poort)
After the concert, Floor tweeted: "Yesterday was amazing! I was able to let the wolf side of me out again and perform live again. @henkpoort kicked ass as per usual as well."
She later added: "My first live show with a crowd since covid-19 is now done. Oh how I missed this!"
Jansen made her live debut as the frontwoman of NIGHTWISH on October 1, 2012 at Showbox Sodo in Seattle, Washington following the abrupt departure of the band's lead singer of five years, Anette Olzon.
Jansen officially joined NIGHTWISH in 2013 and made her recording debut with the group on 2015's "Endless Forms Most Beautiful" album.
NIGHTWISH's ninth studio album, "Human. :II: Nature." , was released in April 2020 via Nuclear Blast. The effort is a double album containing nine tracks on the main CD and one long track, divided into eight chapters on CD 2.
Just a couple of hours until I am on stage in front of people for the first time in over a year! ?❤️ See you there! And for the people who can't attend, I have two surprises tomorrow! ? pic.twitter.com/JiN0EA6b2t
— Floor Jansen (@FloorJansen_) July 15, 2021
