Watch FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH And STEEL PANTHER Members Perform VAN HALEN Classic In Helsinki

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH members Jason Hook (guitar), Chris Kael (bass) and Charlie Engen (drums) joined STEEL PANTHER on stage last night (Sunday, January 19) at the Circus in Helsinki, Finland to perform a cover of the VAN HALEN classic "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love". Fan-filmed video footage of their appearance can be seen below.

FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH is in Helsinki for tonight's concert at Hartwall Arena with support from MEGADETH. FIVE FINGER's eighth album, "F8", will be released on February 28 via Better Noise Music.

STEEL PANTHER is continuing to tour in support of its latest album, "Heavy Metal Rules", which was released last September. The disc, which is described in a press release as a "heavy metal version of a self-help manual and ultimate party album combined," was once again produced by Jay Ruston, who collaborated with the band on all of its previous recordings, including 2017's "Lower The Bar".

STEEL PANTHER specializes in imitating and exaggerating the less flattering aspects of 1980s hair metal, with unrepentantly crude, non-PC sexual content as a favorite lyrical theme.

The group's music has been described as "VAN HALEN meets MÖTLEY CRÜE meets RATT meets 'Wayne's World', complete with operatic shrieks, misogyny, shredding guitar solos and libidinal overdrive."

Twelve years ago, STEEL PANTHER changed its name from METAL SKOOL to its current moniker and shifted the focus of its act from '80s metal covers to originals.

