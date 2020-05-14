Watch First Video From CHRIS JERICHO's KISS Covers Band KUARANTINE

FOZZY singer Chris Jericho has joined forces with TRIXTER bassist P.J. Farley (TRIXTER), guitarist Joe McGinness and drummer Kent Slucher to form a 1980s KISS cover band called KUARANTINE. The band's debut video, for the song "No, No, No", which originally appeared on KISS's 1987 album "Crazy Nights", can be seen below.
Jericho told SPIN about KUARANTINE: "This is how you can form a band in the COVID era. You have four badasses singing and playing this era of rock and roll from one of the biggest bands in the world that no one ever focuses on this part of their career. It's cool and organic.
"Had there been no COVID, this never would have taken place," he said. "And gives a little shot in the arm to a scene that's a little bit stagnant because of what's going on worldwide."
FOZZY is gearing up to release its new full-length album, "2020", this fall. The LP features the band's newest hit song "Nowhere To Run", which recently hit Top 10 on the rock radio chart. The song is the band's third track to hit Top 10 on rock radio, following "Judas" and "Painless".
Since reuniting, TRIXTER has released two studio albums via Frontiers Music Srl — 2012's "New Audio Machine" and 2015's "Human Era".
