Watch First Two Episodes Of BANGER FILMS' New Original Comedy Series 'Heavy Metal Hitchhiker'

April 22, 2021 0 Comments

Watch First Two Episodes Of BANGER FILMS' New Original Comedy Series 'Heavy Metal Hitchhiker'

Banger Films has released the first two episodes from "Heavy Metal Hitchhiker", the original comedy web series produced by its digital division BangerTV.

The eight-episode series is directed and co-written by Marc Ricciardelli ("Shredders Of Metal", "Protest The Hero: Of Our Own Volition") and stars comedian Garrett Jamieson and is soundtracked by music from POWER TRIP, CARCASS, MUNICIPAL WASTE, EARTHLESS and POSSESSED, as well as a slew of Canadian artists such as EXCITER, KEN MODE, PROTEST THE HERO, CANCER BATS, MOUNT CYANIDE, SARIN and SMOULDER.

This action-packed comedy series follows a day in the life of Mitch, a heavy metal-loving gas station attendant, who stumbles upon an abandoned guitar that belongs to his favourite band, RÄGR. In a moment of happenstance, Mitch realizes that he must follow in his father's roadie-shaped footsteps and return the six-stringed axe to the band in time for their headlining concert. Without money or wheels, Mitch's only option is to hitchhike. He's got 10 hours to travel 247 kilometers to fulfill his destiny.

"Heavy Metal Hitchhiker"'s executive producer is Sam Dunn, co-founder of Banger Films, an award-winning filmmaker and a global ambassador for the heavy metal community.

"This is a new chapter for BangerTV. Metalheads are going to be blown away by this series," explained Dunn. "It's jam packed with laughs and killer tunes from some amazing bands. I'm super proud of this series. It isn't just for metalheads, I think everyone will enjoy it."

"The Heavy Metal Hitchhiker" digital series is produced by Banger Films with the support of the Bell Fund.

Banger Films is a fully integrated production company creating feature documentaries, TV series, live concerts, kids programming and digital. Founded by Scot McFadyen and Dunn in 2004 with the groundbreaking documentary "Metal: A Headbanger's Journey", its signature productions include the Peabody Award and International Emmy Award-winning series "Hip-Hop Evolution", the Grammy-nominated doc "Rush: Beyond The Lighted Stage" and "Metal Evolution", the biggest television series ever made about the history of heavy metal.

BangerTV is the world's fastest-growing digital channel for heavy metal music and culture. With over 40 million channel views, it's where headbangers gather to watch the best original documentaries, interviews and reviews made by metal fans, for metal fans. Since launching in September 2015 as a YouTube channel, it has reached more than 310,000 subscribers and has become the go-to destination for the international metal community.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).