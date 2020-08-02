Watch First Song Of STONE TEMPLE PILOTS' 'Core' Livestream Event

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS performed their iconic album, "Core", in its entirety for a livestream event on Friday, July 31 on Nugs.tv.

Video footage of the first song of the set, "Dead & Bloated", can be seen below.

A short time after the perormance, STP posted on social media: "Thanks to everyone who tuned into our Core PPV event tonight! ICYMI you can still buy a pass and watch the show on nugs.net through the end of the weekend."

"Core", STP's breakout debut album features smash hits "Sex Type Thing", "Wicked Garden" and "Plush", which won the Grammy Award in 1994 for "Best Hard Rock Performance."

STONE TEMPLE PILOTS guitarist Dean DeLeo told The Pulse Of Radio that the idea for the event came from his brother and bandmate, bassist Robert DeLeo. "I think it was just a matter of sheer boredom and thinking of what to do," Dean said. "[Robert] said, 'Hey, man, maybe we should get in a small room and play this first record and if all goes well we should just do each record,' and we all loved the idea.

"Look, we're all itchin' to just get out and play," Dean continued. "You know we had over a hundred shows pulled out from under us this year. Everything. Not rescheduled — canceled — and there's nothing on the books for 2021, so it's just, like, 'Let's do something! Let's play!'"

Dean went on to say a couple of the "Core" songs hadn't been performed live in a very long time. "There's two songs that haven't been played in forever," he said. "One of them is 'Naked Sunday'. I think the last time we played that was on 'Saturday Night Live', maybe 1993? So that one is one that's been locked away, and also 'Where The River Goes'. We haven't played that in many, many, many years — a couple decades."

In addition to the "Core" livestream event, STP released live audio from past shows beginning with August 3, 2011 at Hampton Beach Ballroom in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire with Scott Weiland, and June 13, 2019 in London, UK at O2 Forum Kentish Town with lead vocalist Jeff Gutt.

Gutt joined STONE TEMPLE PILOTS three years ago. His recording debut with the group was on its self-titled seventh LP, which arrived in March 2018.

Gutt, a 44-year-old Michigan native who spent time in the early-2000s nu-metal act DRY CELL, among other bands, and was a contestant on "The X Factor", joined STONE TEMPLE PILOTS in 2017 after beating out roughly 15,000 hopefuls during an extended search that began more than a year earlier.

Original STONE TEMPLE PILTOS singer Scott Weiland, who reunited with the group in 2010 after an eight-year hiatus but was dismissed in 2013, died in December 2015 of a drug overdose.

Chester Bennington, who joined STP in early 2013, departed nearly three years later to spend more time with his main band LINKIN PARK. Bennington committed suicide in July 2017.



Let us know in the comments if you watched our live Core PPV event yesterday! If you missed it, don’t worry, you can... Posted by Stone Temple Pilots on Saturday, August 1, 2020