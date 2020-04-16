Watch First Episode Of GODSMACK Frontman SULLY ERNA's 'Hometown Sessions' Internet Show

GODSMACK frontman Sully Erna launched a new twice-weekly Internet show, called "Hometown Sessions", this past Tuesday (April 14) via his YouTube channel.

In the first episode of "Hometown Sessions", which can be seen below, Sully introduces you to GODSMACK's new video, "Unforgettable", as well as his Middle School friends who took the journey with him.

According to Erna, the Tuesday edition of the show will feature "celebrity guests, musician friends" and music-related conversation, along with occasional performances, while Thursdays will be reserved for "real talk" about "real life," with experts discussing mental health, addiction, depression and other topics.

Erna announced the show launch in a social media post, writing: "Yes, I have finally gone covid crazy! So If you've been looking to hang out with someone besides your parents, here's your chance. My new show 'Hometown Sessions' will premiere this tues at 6pm from my very own home only on www.YouTube.com/SullyErna."

Erna added about the Thursday segments: "We will even be opening the phone lines to all of you to help answer your questions, share advice, or simply hear your heartfelt stories that will inspire others to come forward and tell theirs."

GODSMACK has been off the road since the coronavirus pandemic shut the touring industry down, but has been working on material for the follow-up to its last album, "When Legends Rise".

