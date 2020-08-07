Watch FINNTROLL's Animated Music Video For 'Forsen'

Finnish troll horde FINNTROLL has an animated music video for "Forsen", the second single from its highly anticipated seventh studio album — the first in long seven years. "Vredesvävd" will be out on September 18 via Century Media Records. The title translates to "Wrath-woven," which aptly implies what the vigorous, unapologetic and ill-spirited record is all about.
Says the band of the beautifully animated video, which was created by Animaatiokopla: "The shaman's journey into the other is portrayed in myriads of ancient art. Often symbolized by a stream that flows into the earth, riding the rapids one can unravel mysteries, deep within the layers of consciousness. There one can find oneself, if one dares to search deep enough."
Recorded and mixed at the renowned Sonic Pump Studios, mastered at Chartmakers and produced by keyboardist-composer Henri "Trollhorn" Sorvali with vocalist Mathias "Vreth" Lillmåns acting as his right hand, "Vredesvävd" presents the pointy-eared gang of misfits at their finest.
FINNTROLL stated about the new LP: "'Vredesvävd' is shamelessly untrendy, fierce and a catchy album. Raising a mushroom-cladded middle finger towards lazy rock music, it whips and whacks the poor listener in a way that only FINNTROLL is capable of delivering. Combining something old, something new and a ton of something black."
"Vredesvävd" track listing:
01. Väktaren
02. Att Döda Med En Sten
03. Ormfolk
04. Grenars Väg
05. Forsen
06. Vid Häxans Härd
07. Myren
08. Stjärnors Mjöd
09. Mask
10. Ylaren
FINNTROLL is:
Trollhorn - Keyboards, Orchestrations, Guitars, Banjo, Mouth Harp
Tundra - Bass
Skrymer - Guitars
Routa - Guitar
Vreth - Vocals
Virta - Keys
MörkÖ - Drums
Photo credit: Henry Soderlund