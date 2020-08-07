Watch FINNTROLL's Animated Music Video For 'Forsen'

August 7, 2020 0 Comments

Watch FINNTROLL's Animated Music Video For 'Forsen'

Finnish troll horde FINNTROLL has an animated music video for "Forsen", the second single from its highly anticipated seventh studio album — the first in long seven years. "Vredesvävd" will be out on September 18 via Century Media Records. The title translates to "Wrath-woven," which aptly implies what the vigorous, unapologetic and ill-spirited record is all about.

Says the band of the beautifully animated video, which was created by Animaatiokopla: "The shaman's journey into the other is portrayed in myriads of ancient art. Often symbolized by a stream that flows into the earth, riding the rapids one can unravel mysteries, deep within the layers of consciousness. There one can find oneself, if one dares to search deep enough."

Recorded and mixed at the renowned Sonic Pump Studios, mastered at Chartmakers and produced by keyboardist-composer Henri "Trollhorn" Sorvali with vocalist Mathias "Vreth" Lillmåns acting as his right hand, "Vredesvävd" presents the pointy-eared gang of misfits at their finest.

FINNTROLL stated about the new LP: "'Vredesvävd' is shamelessly untrendy, fierce and a catchy album. Raising a mushroom-cladded middle finger towards lazy rock music, it whips and whacks the poor listener in a way that only FINNTROLL is capable of delivering. Combining something old, something new and a ton of something black."

"Vredesvävd" track listing:

01. Väktaren
02. Att Döda Med En Sten
03. Ormfolk
04. Grenars Väg
05. Forsen
06. Vid Häxans Härd
07. Myren
08. Stjärnors Mjöd
09. Mask
10. Ylaren

FINNTROLL is:

Trollhorn - Keyboards, Orchestrations, Guitars, Banjo, Mouth Harp
Tundra - Bass
Skrymer - Guitars
Routa - Guitar
Vreth - Vocals
Virta - Keys
MörkÖ - Drums

Photo credit: Henry Soderlund



COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).