Watch FINNTROLL's Animated Music Video For 'Forsen'

Finnish troll horde FINNTROLL has an animated music video for "Forsen", the second single from its highly anticipated seventh studio album — the first in long seven years. "Vredesvävd" will be out on September 18 via Century Media Records. The title translates to "Wrath-woven," which aptly implies what the vigorous, unapologetic and ill-spirited record is all about.

Says the band of the beautifully animated video, which was created by Animaatiokopla: "The shaman's journey into the other is portrayed in myriads of ancient art. Often symbolized by a stream that flows into the earth, riding the rapids one can unravel mysteries, deep within the layers of consciousness. There one can find oneself, if one dares to search deep enough."

Recorded and mixed at the renowned Sonic Pump Studios, mastered at Chartmakers and produced by keyboardist-composer Henri "Trollhorn" Sorvali with vocalist Mathias "Vreth" Lillmåns acting as his right hand, "Vredesvävd" presents the pointy-eared gang of misfits at their finest.

FINNTROLL stated about the new LP: "'Vredesvävd' is shamelessly untrendy, fierce and a catchy album. Raising a mushroom-cladded middle finger towards lazy rock music, it whips and whacks the poor listener in a way that only FINNTROLL is capable of delivering. Combining something old, something new and a ton of something black."

"Vredesvävd" track listing:

01. Väktaren

02. Att Döda Med En Sten

03. Ormfolk

04. Grenars Väg

05. Forsen

06. Vid Häxans Härd

07. Myren

08. Stjärnors Mjöd

09. Mask

10. Ylaren

FINNTROLL is:

Trollhorn - Keyboards, Orchestrations, Guitars, Banjo, Mouth Harp

Tundra - Bass

Skrymer - Guitars

Routa - Guitar

Vreth - Vocals

Virta - Keys

MörkÖ - Drums

Photo credit: Henry Soderlund

