Watch FEAR FACTORY's DINO CAZARES Break Down Riff From 'Replica'

April 8, 2020 0 Comments

FEAR FACTORY guitarist Dino Cazares has uploaded a six-minute video of him breaking down the riff from the band's song "Replica", taken from the 1995 album "Demanufacture". Check it out below.

In a November 2018 interview, FEAR FACTORY singer Burton C. Bell said that the band had completed a new album tentatively titled "Monolith". He also said that "legal technicalities" needed to be sorted out before the record could be released. The effort, which is expected to once again be made available via Nuclear Blast, will mark the Californian band's first collection of new music since 2015's "Genexus" LP.

Back in May 2017, Bell told the Kilpop web site that the positive reaction to "Genexus" had "absolutely" inspired him and his bandmates to try to top it with their upcoming effort. "It was such a great response," he said. "Putting out that record was just positive all the way around, which just makes us drive even further and drive even harder. Now we've been working on a new album. All the new songs, I say, in my opinion, are even stronger than 'Genexus', 'cause it just seems even more tight. We're on a groove, and it's kicking ass."

In 2016, FEAR FACTORY completed a U.S. headlining tour on which it performed its classic second album, "Demanufacture", in its entirety.

FEAR FACTORY was the subject of breakup rumors in May 2017 when the band's former bassist-turned-guitarist Christian Olde Wolbers posted a since-deleted eulogy for FF on his Instagram. He wrote "RIP Fear Factory" and appended that post with the hashtag #GrownAssMenThatCantWorkOutShit.

Earlier this month, Cazares announced that he was looking for a singer for a new project in the style of FEAR FACTORY and his other band, DIVINE HERESY.

