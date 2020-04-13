Watch Ex-SEPULTURA Drummer IGOR CAVALERA Bash Away At The Kit

New video of former SEPULTURA and current CAVALERA CONSPIRACY drummer Igor "Iggor" Cavalera practicing new beats at what appears to be his London rehearsal studio can be seen below.

For more than a decade, Igor has been part of the MIXHELL DJ/hip-hop/electro project with his wife Laima Leyton.

Now living in London, Laima and Igor have been producing and performing together since 2004 and have toured Europe and the U.S. since 2007. After collaborating with artists such as Diplo, MSTRKRFT, 2manydjs and DJ Hell, among others, they have built a solid underground career in electronic music, in which they perform with live instruments.

In a 2009 interview, Igor was asked if SEPULTURA and CAVALERA CONSPIRACY fans will like MIXHELL. Igor — who plays live drums in MIXHELL while Laima is the DJ — replied: "I don't know. I really enjoy it, because for me it's still very, very extreme. My drumming is very energetic. It just has different grooves to it than what I do with CAVALERA."

When asked how his metal background has affected his work with MIXHELL, Igor replied, "For me, even when I was playing metal, I always tried new things, I was never stuck to one [thing]. It was always, like, very open-minded. Anybody who followed the SEPULTURA years knows that we tried new things; it was not about being stuck in time; it was about moving up, always. So, for me, MIXHELL is a continuation of my career."

Igor left SEPULTURA in June 2006 due to "artistic differences." His departure from the band came five months after he announced that he was taking a break from SEPULTURA's touring activities to spend time with his second wife and their son (who was born in January 2006).

Last year, Igor teamed up with Wayne Adams (BIG LAD, DEATH PEDALS, JOHNNY BROKE) to form the PETBRICK project. The band's debut album, "I", was released in October via Closed Casket Activities in the U.S.

