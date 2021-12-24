Watch Ex-MEGADETH Bassist DAVID ELLEFSON Perform Cover Of JUDAS PRIEST's 'Hell Bent For Leather' With RAVEN

Former MEGADETH bassist David Ellefson joined RAVEN on stage on November 4 at The 44 Sports Grill & Nightlife in Glendale, Arizona to perform a cover of the JUDAS PRIEST classic "Hell Bent For Leather" and the RAVEN original "Seek And Destroy". Video footage and photos of his appearance can be found below.

RAVEN drummer Mike Heller is Ellefson's bandmate in THE LUCID, which released its self-titled debut album in October via SpoilerHead Records.

"The Lucid" was produced by Heller and mixed/mastered by Lasse Lammert.

RAVEN's latest album, "Metal City", was released in September 2020 via SPV/Steamhammer.

Considered part of the "New Wave Of British Heavy Metal" movement of the early '80s, RAVEN is perhaps best remembered for its trailblazing tours in America in the early '80s that gave groups like METALLICA and ANTHRAX their first taste of the road.

RAVEN's albums "Rock Until You Drop", "Wiped Out" and "All For One" virtually invented both the speed metal and power metal genres, with the band consistently pushing the envelope while retaining its unique sound and attack — both in the studio and in their true element: onstage.

Ellefson was fired from MEGADETH earlier this year after sexually tinged messages and explicit video footage involving the bassist were posted on Twitter. At the time, Ellefson was accused of grooming an underage girl through videos and online messages. David has denied the allegation and has repeatedly said the woman in question had been a willing, consenting adult at the time of their virtual sexual encounter. Ellefson accompanied his denial with an alleged screenshot of a statement from the woman with whom he was supposedly involved at the time. In it, the woman admitted to recording the alleged intimate communications she had with Ellefson and called herself "naïve" for sharing them with a friend without the musician's permission.

David was in MEGADETH from the band's inception in 1983 to 2002, and again from 2010 until his latest exit.

In 2004, Ellefson filed an $18.5-million lawsuit against Dave Mustaine, alleging the MEGADETH frontman shortchanged him on profits and backed out of a deal to turn Megadeth Inc. over to him when the band broke up in 2002. The lawsuit was eventually dismissed and Ellefson rejoined MEGADETH in 2010.

David, a Christian who launched the Mega Life Ministries worship group in 2007, studied for a year at Concordia Lutheran Seminary in St. Louis nearly a decade ago.



