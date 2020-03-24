Watch EVANESCENCE's AMY LEE Cover WHITNEY HOUSTON's 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'

On March 22, EVANESCENCE singer Amy Lee performed from home on Instagram Live to promote social distancing and raise awareness for World Health Organization and Global Citizen during #togetherathome. Video of her performance can be seen below.

Featured songs:

00:00-04:00 - Swimming Home

04:06 - 08:15 - I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Whitney Houston cover)

08:25 - 13:24 - Good Enough

13:29 - 15:50 - Stand By Me

EVANESCENCE is currently in the studio working on a brand new album and will be releasing the first offering from it very soon. The band's new music is being produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who also worked on 2011's self-titled LP.

Lee told Loudwire about the musical direction of the new EVANESCENCE material: "It's a combination of a lot of things. It's definitely one hundred percent us, but it's also taking risks. And I think it's meaningful — it's deeply meaningful. But at the same time, a lot of it has attitude. I don't know if I can explain that super well, but some of our music is like that. If you can listen back and think about, especially some of the later music, like 'What You Want' or 'Call Me When You're Sober', there's a track or two in there that is the next step from that in its feeling, I would say."

This past January, EVANESCENCE returned with its first new rock recording in eight years, "The Chain (From Gears 5)". The band recorded its signature-rock version of the FLEETWOOD MAC classic following Lee having lent her vocals to the launch trailer for the Xbox Game Studios' "Gears 5" for Xbox One, Windows 10, and Steam, from the massively popular "Gears Of War" series.

EVANESCENCE spent much of the last two years recording and touring in support of 2017's "Synthesis", which contained some of the band's best-loved songs — as well as a couple of new ones — reinvented with full orchestra over a deep electronic landscape.

