Watch EVANESCENCE Perform 'Wasted On You' On 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

EVANESCENCE performed the song "Wasted On You" on Friday night's (February 19) episode of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" The five members of the band got together virtually from various locations — including, apparently, Nashville, Sacramento and Germany — to play a song from EVANESCENCE's first album of original music in a decade, "The Bitter Truth", which will be released on March 26 via BMG.

Fans can pre-order a digital version, CD, vinyl and a limited-edition deluxe fan box set featuring a bonus CD, journal, poster and special cassette of exclusive audio from the making of "The Bitter Truth". Every pre-order will automatically come with downloads of already-released songs "Wasted On You", "The Game Is Over", and "Use My Voice", as well as "Yeah Right".

"The Bitter Truth" is an epic, guitar-driven collection inspired by the (often-bitter) realities of the 21st Century and our world. The already-released songs have received early accolades from Elle, Billboard, SPIN, American Songwriter, and more, and showcase the "ferocious and hymnal" (The New York Times) sound that made EVANESCENCE a household name, as well as the drama and powerhouse vocals that made Amy Lee "one of rock's definitive voices" (Rolling Stone).

EVANESCENCE's new music was produced by Nick Raskulinecz, who also worked on 2011's self-titled LP.

On the topic of "The Bitter Truth" album title, singer Amy Lee previously told Rock Sound: "As the lyrics had started to form, and just my feeling in this moment in general, there's a big theme of disillusionment for me. Just growing up and seeing that fairy tales aren't really real. And it's hard to be a grownup — it really is. Because somebody else isn't in charge, we really have to be able to make our own decisions, find out our own information, protect ourselves. People die — we're all going to. There's no magic castle. So that sounds like a lot of doom and gloom when I say it, but there's a choice to accept that truth and live in it and embrace it and choose to live and choose to live in a moment, and the choice to just give up. And there's a struggle there, but my choice is most definitely to take that pill."

