Watch ENSLAVED's Music Video For New Single 'Jettegryta'

Norway's progressive black metallers ENSLAVED have released the second single, "Jettegryta", from their upcoming studio album "Utgard". The single is accompanied by a frost-bitten video, in which an Icelandic pristine glacial landscape is darkened by sinister events.

Grutle Kjellson commented on the clip: "Iceland was the perfect place to shoot the video for 'Jettegryta'.

"'Jettegryta' translates to Giant's Cauldron and refers to a phenomenon in nature, where rivers/running water — over a long period — create an often cylindrical hole in solid rock.

"In ancient Norse folklore, the Jette/Jotun (giants) made these cauldrons to cook in. Although these particular nature phenomena don't exist on the volcanic island of Iceland, there are plenty of other places on this magical island that could lead to the dwelling of the giants.

"When Norse settlers came to Iceland in the 8th and 9th century, the fumes and fog from the hot streams and the volcanos clearly told them that this island was inhabited by elves, dwarves and giants! This reminded them of the stories of 'Utgard'. To them, Iceland was on the doorsteps of 'Utgard', the outer borders of the world of men; a gateway.

"The lyrics of the song deal with entering such a mythological and esoteric place; deep within your own mind and imagination, a gateway into the dreams, the unconscious and the realm of chaos. We have tried to transform these words into this clip, and maybe you can feel a glimpse of what those early Icelanders felt when they first entered this realm."

"Utgard" is due on October 2 via Nuclear Blast.

Regarding the "Utgard" album title, the band commented: "'Utgard' bears countless meanings to us; an image, metaphor, an esoteric 'location', a word on its own, etc. — on different levels and layers. From Norse mythology we know it as a landscape were the giants roam; where the gods of Asgard have no control; dangerous, chaotic, uncontrollable and where madness, creativeness, humor and chaos dwells.

"The album is a journey into and through 'Utgard'. It is a place of unification of that which is above and that which lies below. It is not about avoiding fear of the pitch-black darkness (it will keep on growing until the next confrontation), but to go into the darkness itself. This is the rebirth of the individual. In a world that has become so obsessed with the false lights of greed, jealousy and egotism this is a necessary journey.

"'Utgard' is not a fairytale, it is a vital part of both your mind and your surroundings, and it has been since the dawn of mankind. Acknowledging that this realm exists and is a vital part of the self, has inspired us deeply since the early days of our lives. Enjoy our journey to the outer limits."

ENSLAVED unveiled the "Utgard" album cover in a social media post in March. The band stated: "This is the 9th consecutive album cover artwork done by Truls Espedal — and like the album itself it is definitely on the wavelength of the long-distance pulse from the ENSLAVED generator. It is a piece of art that mirrors a massive concept and a band that is also more lyrically and philosophically inspired than ever before. That Truls is a master of his art is established a long time ago, but he has truly outdone himself on this interpretation of our Utgard. Just looking at how the colors and techniques are used to create the depth and grandiosity of the horizon. The perfect travelling companion into these uncharted territories."

"Utgard" track listing:

01. Fires In The Dark

02. Jettegryta

03. Sequence

04. Homebound

05. Utgardr

06. Urjotun

07. Flight Of Thought And Memory

08. Storms Of Utgard

09. Distant Seasons

ENSLAVEDs' last LP, "E", came out in 2017.

