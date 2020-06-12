Watch EMMURE's Official Visualizer For 'I've Scene God'

The official visualizer for "I've Scene God", the new single from EMMURE, can be seen below. The song is taken from the band's upcoming studio album, "Hindsight", which will be released digitally on June 26 via Sharptone Records. Physical copies will be made available on July 24.

"Hindsight" continues the creative partnership between the band's singer (and sole remaining original member) Frankie Palmeri and whirlwind guitarist Joshua Travis, who injected fresh energy into 2017's "Look at Yourself". It reunites the band with producer WZRD BLD, a.k.a. Drew Fulk (DANCE GAVIN DANCE, MOTIONLESS IN WHITE, BAD WOLVES). But where its predecessor viciously fought through suicidal ideation, feelings of hopelessness, and failure, "Hindsight" is somehow more savage and refined.

EMMURE's confrontational spirit and irresistible hooks won them fans on Rockstar Mayhem, Warped Tour, Knotfest, countless festivals, and on tour with a diverse range of bands that includes FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, AS I LAY DYING, and co-headliners WHITECHAPEL. Across eight albums — like genre classics "Speaker Of The Dead" (2011) and "Eternal Enemies" (2014) — EMMURE battled their way into the extreme music scene like uninvited but necessary guests.

EMMURE's moniker references "immurement," a particularly brutal form of execution where a person was trapped behind walls and simply left to die.

"Hindsight" track listing:

01. (F)inally (U)nderstanding (N)othing

02. Trash Folder

03. Pig's Ear

04. Gypsy Disco

05. I've Scene God

06. Persona Non Grata

07. Thunder Mouth

08. Pan's Dream

09. 203

10. Informal Butterflies

11. Action

12. Bastard Ritual

13. Uncontrollable Descent

