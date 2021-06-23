Watch Eight-Year-Old Girl Sing SEPULTURA's 'Roots Bloody Roots'

June 23, 2021 0 Comments

Watch Eight-Year-Old Girl Sing SEPULTURA's 'Roots Bloody Roots'

The O'Keefe Music Foundation has uploaded a new video of around half a dozen kids performing a cover version of SEPULTURA's classic song "Roots Bloody Roots".

Recorded entirely in a garage, the kids' rendition of the track proves that you don't need a fancy studio when the band is composed of seven insanely talented kids from around the country. Hailing from Texas, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Ohio, this "supergroup" put its own spin on the song.

Check out the guitar solo that Seb Braganza improvised on the spot. Or Sebastian James's 55-gallon metal drum solo, also improvised.

Musicians:

* Vocals: K8 (age 8; from Texas)
* 55 Gallon Drum: Sebastian Stephens (age 9; from Tennessee)
* Claves: Willa Hillard (age 10; from Ohio)
* Rhythm Guitar: Ashton Hall (age 12; from Tennessee)
* Shaker: Natalie Vinnage (age 12; from Ohio)
* Lead Guitar: Seb Braganza (age 13; from Pennsylvania)
* Lead Guitar 2: Connor Meintel (age 15)
* Drums: Jason Wehn (age 16; from Pennsylvania)
* Bass: Jonas Miller (age 17; from Ohio)

O'Keefe Music Foundation is a non-profit music organization based in Ohio, with a mission to provide high-quality music education to any child in the world for free. Why? Because art gives voice to our dreams and live music performance is becoming a dying art. Since 2006, OMF has helped over 1000 students make countless music videos, with over 80 million combined YouTube views.

For more information, go to this location.

"Roots Bloody Roots" originally appeared on SEPULTURA's 1996 album "Roots", which, along with 1993's "Chaos A.D.", is considered the band's most commercially successful release, having been certified gold in 2005 by the RIAA (Recording Industry Association of America) for U.S. shipments in excess of 500,000 copies.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).