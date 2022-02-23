Watch EDDIE VEDDER Pay Tribute To MARK LANEGAN During Seattle Concert: 'He's Gonna Be Deeply Missed'

PEARL JAM frontman Eddie Vedder paid tribute to Mark Lanegan during his concert in Seattle last night (Tuesday, February 22).

Lanegan, the lead singer of the SCREAMING TREES and fellow icon of the 1990s Seattle music scene, died on Tuesday in Killarney, Ireland, at 57. No cause of death was specified in the statement posted to Lanegan's official Twitter account.

Taking the stage at Benaroya Hall, Vedder addressed Lanegan's passing, telling the audience: "I got here about four o'clock and all of a sudden my body started shaking a little bit, and I started to feel really terrible. And I think it was because I was having an allergic reaction to sadness. Because we lost… there's a guy called Mark Lanegan.

"There are a lot of really great musicians — some people know Seattle because of the musicians that have come out of the great Northwest. Some of those guys were one-of-a-kind singers, and Mark was certainly that, and with such a strong voice.

"It's hard to come to terms, at least at this point," he added. "But he's gonna be deeply missed, and at least we will always have his voice to listen to and his words and his books to read; he wrote two incredible books in the last few years.

"I just wanted to process it and put it out there and let his wife and loved ones know that people in his old stomping grounds have been thinking about him. And we love him."

Born November 25, 1964 in Ellensburg, Washington, Lanegan began his music career in the 1980s. In 1985, he became the vocalist for grunge group SCREAMING TREES; the group broke up in 2000. Lanegan would start a low-key solo career, but in 2004 Lanegan released his big breakthrough album "Bubblegum". In addition to leading the THE GUTTER TWINS, Lanegan was also involved in other musical projects, including hard rock band QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, long-term collaborations with Isobel Campbell; and undertaken some surprisingly eclectic collaborations, such as co-writing and providing vocals for "Black River" by the electronic outfit BOMB THE BASS. He also lent his vocal talent to the highly regarded album "Above" by supergroup MAD SEASON and penned the theme song for Anthony Bourdain's award-winning TV show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" with QOTSA frontman Josh Homme.

Lanegan is featured on five of QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE's last six albums — 2000's "Rated R", 2002's "Songs For The Deaf", 2005's "Lullabies To Paralyze", 2007's "Era Vulgaris" and 2013's "...Like Clockwork".

Last December, Lanegan released a memoir titled "Devil In A Coma" via U.K. publisher White Rabbit. The book detailed a "terrifying account" of his battle with COVID-19 which left him "slipping in and out of a coma."

Lanegan's previous memoir, "Sing Backwards And Weep", was published in 2020 by White Rabbit.

