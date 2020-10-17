Watch EDDIE VAN HALEN's Entire Final VAN HALEN Concert With Soundboard Audio

October 17, 2020 0 Comments

Watch EDDIE VAN HALEN's Entire Final VAN HALEN Concert With Soundboard Audio

Eddie Van Halen played his final concert with VAN HALEN on October 4, 2015 at at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. It was the last show of the band's summer 2015 tour, which marked VAN HALEN's third time hitting the road since David Lee Roth rejoined the group in 2007.

Newly uploaded fan-filmed video footage of VAN HALEN's entire last performance, featuring a soundboard audio recording of the concert, can be seen below (courtesy of YouTube user Greg L).

Setlist:

01. Light Up The Sky
02. Runnin' With The Devil
03. Romeo Delight
04. Everybody Wants Some!!
05. Drop Dead Legs
06. Feel Your Love Tonight
07. Somebody Get Me A Doctor
08. She's The Woman
09. I'll Wait
10. Drum Solo
11. Little Guitars
12. Dance The Night Away
13. Beautiful Girls
14. Women In Love...
15. Hot For Teacher
16. Dirty Movies
17. Ice Cream Man (John Brim Cover)
18. Unchained
19. Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love
20. Guitar Solo
21. You Really Got Me (THE KINKS Cover)
22. Panama
23. Jump

Eddie died on October 6 at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California at the age of 65. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, VAN HALEN bassist Wolfgang Van Halen, and Alex Van Halen, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.

The iconic VAN HALEN axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

Eddie and Alex formed VAN HALEN in 1972 in Pasadena, California, with Roth on lead vocals and Michael Anthony on bass.

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

After undergoing hip replacement surgery in 1999 due to a chronic joint problem, Eddie was diagnosed with mouth cancer in 2000 and had to have part of his tongue surgically removed. He later battled throat cancer and reportedly had been receiving radiation treatment in Germany. It is believed that his heavy smoking over the years led to his long battle with cancer.


COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).