Watch EDDIE VAN HALEN's Entire Final VAN HALEN Concert With Soundboard Audio

Eddie Van Halen played his final concert with VAN HALEN on October 4, 2015 at at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. It was the last show of the band's summer 2015 tour, which marked VAN HALEN's third time hitting the road since David Lee Roth rejoined the group in 2007.

Newly uploaded fan-filmed video footage of VAN HALEN's entire last performance, featuring a soundboard audio recording of the concert, can be seen below (courtesy of YouTube user Greg L).

Setlist:

01. Light Up The Sky

02. Runnin' With The Devil

03. Romeo Delight

04. Everybody Wants Some!!

05. Drop Dead Legs

06. Feel Your Love Tonight

07. Somebody Get Me A Doctor

08. She's The Woman

09. I'll Wait

10. Drum Solo

11. Little Guitars

12. Dance The Night Away

13. Beautiful Girls

14. Women In Love...

15. Hot For Teacher

16. Dirty Movies

17. Ice Cream Man (John Brim Cover)

18. Unchained

19. Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love

20. Guitar Solo

21. You Really Got Me (THE KINKS Cover)

22. Panama

23. Jump

Eddie died on October 6 at St. John's Hospital in Santa Monica, California at the age of 65. His wife, Janie, was by his side, along with his son, VAN HALEN bassist Wolfgang Van Halen, and Alex Van Halen, Eddie's brother and VAN HALEN drummer.

The iconic VAN HALEN axeman died from complications due to cancer, his son confirmed.

Eddie and Alex formed VAN HALEN in 1972 in Pasadena, California, with Roth on lead vocals and Michael Anthony on bass.

VAN HALEN was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2007.

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Eddie Van Halen No. 8 in its list of the 100 greatest guitarists.

After undergoing hip replacement surgery in 1999 due to a chronic joint problem, Eddie was diagnosed with mouth cancer in 2000 and had to have part of his tongue surgically removed. He later battled throat cancer and reportedly had been receiving radiation treatment in Germany. It is believed that his heavy smoking over the years led to his long battle with cancer.

