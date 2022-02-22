Watch: DUFF MCKAGAN Joins EDDIE VEDDER On Stage In Seattle To Perform Cover Of THE PRETENDERS' 'Precious'

GUNS N' ROSES bassist Duff McKagan joined Eddie Vedder on stage Monday night (February 21) during the PEARL JAM singer's concert at Benaroya Hall in Seattle, Washington to perform a cover of THE PRETENDERS song "Precious".

Vedder's backing band, THE EARTHLINGS, consists of drummer Chad Smith, keyboardist/guitarist/vocalist Josh Klinghoffer, bassist Chris Chaney, guitarist/vocalist Glen Hansard, and guitarist Andrew Watt. The newly formed group gave their live debut at Vedder's own Ohana Festival last September.

Earlier this month, Vedder postponed his shows in San Diego and Los Angeles due to a COVID-19 outbreak in his touring party.

Eddie's concert with his new band THE EARTHLINGS at The Magnolia in San Diego, originally scheduled for February 15, will now take place February 27, while the show at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles, originally slated for February 17, has been pushed back to February 25.

Eddie's new solo album, "Earthling", was released on February 11 via Seattle Surf/Republic Records. The LP, which was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Andrew Watt, is Vedder's first album since 2011's "Ukulele Songs".

"Earthling" illuminates every side of Vedder and includes collaborations with some of music's most iconic legends including Stevie Wonder, Ringo Starr, Elton John, as well as Watt, Smith and Klinghoffer.

Vedder has served as PEARL JAM's frontman, in addition to a guitarist and primary lyricist, since 1990. Inducted to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017 as a member of PEARL JAM, Vedder's trademark vocal style inspired a generation. His energetic and unvarnished stage presence coupled with his honest conversations with the audience led PEARL JAM as pioneers in live performances and social justice.

Vedder's signature ethos carries into his solo work. His first project came out in 2007 with the soundtrack album for the film "Into The Wild" and earned him a Golden Globe for the song "Guaranteed". In 2012, Vedder's sophomore solo album, "Ukulele Songs", received a Grammy nomination for "Best Folk Album." Most recently, he collaborated with Glen Hansard for the "Flag Day Original Motion Picture Soundtrack" and has released tracks off his forthcoming solo album "Earthling".

Vedder's lyrics address many of the key issues of our times including gun violence, racism, and climate change. In addition to the activism inherent to the music, Vedder is an outspoken advocate for several progressive, social, and political causes, most notably abortion access and the environment. A longtime supporter of Surfrider Foundation, Vedder has most recently been vocal in banning offshore drilling along the U.S. coast.

"Though some may think there should be a separation between art, music and politics, it should be reinforced that art can be a form of nonviolent protest," Vedder says.

In addition to his activism, Vedder and his wife Jill McCormick Vedder co-founded the EB Research Partnership, dedicated to finding a cure for epidermolysis bullosa, a family of rare genetic disorders that affects the skin. The Vedder family is active in supporting both the work of the organization and the children who are impacted by the disorder.

Vedder and his wife reside in Seattle with their two daughters.

