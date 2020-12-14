Watch DREAM THEATER Perform 'The Spirit Carries On' From 'Distant Memories - Live In London'

Progressive music titans DREAM THEATER released their ninth career live album, "Distant Memories - Live In London", on November 27. Recorded at their sold-out show at the Apollo Theatre in London, the live release documents the band's popular world tour in support of their latest critically acclaimed studio album "Distance Over Time" and the 20th anniversary of their seminal concept album "Metropolis Part 2 - Scenes From A Memory".

Fans can check out the live version of "The Spirit Carries On" from "Distant Memories - Live In London" below.

"Distant Memories - Live In London" is the band's first since 2014's "Breaking The Fourth Wall". The new live release is available in various configurations, including digital, a 3-CD and 2 DVD multibox, a 3-CD and 2-Blu-ray digipak with slipcase, a limited deluxe 3-CD + 2 Blu-ray + 2 DVD Artbook and a limited 4-LP and 3-CD box set. The video components also feature a behind-the-scenes look at the band as they get ready for the shows.

"Distant Memories - Live In London" track listing:

01. Untethered Angel

02. A Nightmare To Remember

03. Fall Into The Light

04. Barstool Warrior

05. In The Presence Of Enemies – Part 1

06. Pale Blue Dot

07. Scenes Live Intro

08. Scene One: Regression

09. Scene Two: I. Overture 1928

10. Scene Two: Ii. Strange Déjà Vu

11. Scene Three: I. Through My Words

12. Scene Three: Ii. Fatal Tragedy

13. Scene Four: Beyond This Life

14. Scene Five: Through Her Eyes

15. Scene Six: Home

16. Scene Seven: I. The Dance Of Eternity

17. Scene Seven: Ii. One Last Time

18. Scene Eight: The Spirit Carries On

19. Scene Nine: Finally Free

20. At Wit's End

21. Paralyzed (bonus track)

DREAM THEATER guitarist John Petrucci recently confirmed that the band is using the coronavirus downtime to commence the songwriting and recording sessions for the follow-up to last year's "Distance Over Time" album.

"Distance Over Time" marked DREAM THEATER's first album for for Sony Music's progressive imprint InsideOut Music. The group spent the past 25 years recording under various labels in the Warner Music Group system, most recently Roadrunner Records, which released five albums by the band between 2007 and 2016.

Photo credit: Nidhal Marzouk

