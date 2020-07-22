Watch DONALD TRUMP 'Sing' IRON MAIDEN's 'Run To The Hills'

YouTube user Lars Von Retriever, who splices together excerpts from President Donald Trump's speeches to popular metal songs as part of a series he calls "Metal Trump", has uploaded his latest concoction, Metal Trump's take on the IRON MAIDEN classic "Run To The Hills". Check it out below.

Lars Von Retriever's previously crafted Metal Trump videos include songs from METALLICA, SLAYER, MEGADETH, SYSTEM OF A DOWN, MARILYN MANSON, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and DISTURBED.

In a 2017 interview with Noisey, IRON MAIDEN singer Bruce Dickinson explained why his autobiography, "What Does This Button Do?", contains very few mentions of politics. He said: "I'm a musician. Do I have political views? Yes. Is an autobiography a place to put them? No. What that does is that it attaches an inordinate amount of weight and self-importance to your own political viewpoint, which, if people want to hear your political viewpoint, then be a politician! Join a political party or do whatever. Stand up and say, 'I think you need to hear my political views because I'm especially qualified to tell you why you should do what I think.' I don't have any of that special sauce. I've got no crystal ball. I'm no expert witness on stuff. If you want to hear about what I think about politics, I'll tell you, but why does it matter? I'm just one citizen out of millions and I have one vote and so does everyone else. The fact that I'm famous for being a musician or doing whatever, sorry, it's not enough reason other than salacious curiosity or an attempt to dig up a story which they can then immediately slap down.

"But I would fit somewhere," he continued. "I'm right of center, but not very far. Put it this way. I'm not a socialist at all but I do believe in a nice humanistic approach to the way society should be run. I think there's a difference between profit and greed. I think profit is a way of measuring how efficiently a business or a society is being run. Greed is just evidence of its corruption and fecundity. I'm not a fan of greed. For those reasons, some of the Thatcher years were appalling, but at the same time, what happened to the U.K. during those years was transformative. Because at the end of the '70s, we were toast. The country was washed up. At the end of the '80s, it was not. In between was a whole other thing, some of which I didn't agree with, but every politician makes mistakes.

"When you get to the extremes, people exclude people," Bruce added. "When you're somewhere in the middle, people include people. I would agree with some statements. In America, I would be hopeless. I would have one foot in the Democratic camp and one foot in the Republican camp. Because I agree with some Republicans. I agree with some Democrats. Where do I fit? I'm a contrarian. I make up my mind on each individual issue what I think. That's not necessarily in line with a political party, you know? In the middle is where healthy societies belong. Occasionally when things fail, they need a bit of a shock. Hopefully, they will bring things back to the middle."

