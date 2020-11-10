Watch DONALD TRUMP 'Sing' AC/DC's 'Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap'

YouTube user Lars Von Retriever, who splices together excerpts from President Donald Trump's speeches to popular rock and metal songs as part of two separate series he calls "Trump Rocks" and "Metal Trump", has uploaded his latest concoction, Metal Rocks's take on the AC/DC's 1976 classic "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap". The clip, which contains several of Trump's favorite accusations against Democrats, including baseless election fraud claims, can be seen below.
Lars Von Retriever's previously crafted Trump Rocks and Metal Trump videos include songs from METALLICA, SLAYER, MEGADETH, SYSTEM OF A DOWN, MARILYN MANSON, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE and DISTURBED.
"Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap" was reportedly written about AC/DC guitarist Angus Young's favorite childhood cartoon, "Beany & Cecil", which aired from 1962 to 1969.
"There used to be a cartoon about a sea serpent called 'Beany & Cecil'," Angus later said in an interview. "But the bad guy in 'Beany & Cecil' was a man called Dishonest John, and he used to always carry this card. Every time he appeared in the cartoon, he used to hold up the card, y'know. 'Ah-ha-ha, Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap,' and he had his name, Dishonest John. That's where we got that idea from."
