Watch DIO Perform 'Rainbow In The Dark' From 'Holy Diver Live' Reissue

Niji Entertainment and BMG recently announced the first two albums in the DIO live album reissue series with "Evil Or Divine: Live In New York City" and "Holy Diver Live" on February 12. Fans can get another early listen with a track launched today, a live version of the classic "Rainbow In The Dark".

Wendy Dio, who has served as the curator of Dio's musical legacy and everything that relates to her late husband's career (including the Ronnie James Dio hologram tour), says: "I am very excited to be working with BMG, a label that still has a passion for rock music. They will be making the complete DIO catalog available again with some interesting surprises."

"Evil Or Divine: Live In New York City"

* Reissue of DIO's long-out-of-print 2005 live release

* Newly remastered and newly created cover art

* Limited-edition vinyl version includes lenticular 3D album-sized art piece along with 3LP 180g black vinyl / triple gatefold

* Also available in 2CD deluxe mediabook and 3LP 180g black vinyl / triple gatefold standard edition / remastered digital version

* Features the complete live show experience as if you were there, including never-before-released version of "Lord Of The Last Day" and an amazing Simon Wright drum solo not on the original release.

* Both 3LP vinyl versions feature special mini four-track bonus from the 1996-2004 studio albums featuring "This Is Your Life" (from "Angry Machines"), "Fever Dreams" (from "Magica"), "Push" (from "Killing The Dragon") and "The Eyes" (from "Master Of The Moon")

Lineup:

Vocals: Ronnie James Dio

Guitar: Doug Aldrich

Bass: Jimmy Bain

Drums: Simon Wright

Keyboards: Scott Warren

Track listing:

Side A

01. Killing The Dragon

02. Egypt (The Chains Are On)

03. Push

Side B

04. Drum Solo - Simon Wright

05. Stand Up And Shout

06. Rock And Roll

07. Don't Talk To Strangers

Side C

08. Man On The Silver Mountain

09. Guitar Solo – Doug Aldrich

10. Long Live Rock 'N' Roll

11. Lord Of The Last Day

Side D

12. Fever Dreams

13. Holy Diver

14. Heaven And Hell

Side E

15. The Last In Line

16. Rainbow In The Dark

17. We Rock

Side F - Bonus: Best Of Studio Albums 1996-2004 (on LP configurations only)

18. This Is Your Life (from "Angry Machines")

19. Fever Dreams (from "Magica")

20. Push (from "Killing The Dragon")

21. The Eyes (from "Master Of The Moon")

Pre-order now at this location.

"Holy Diver Live"

* Reissue of DIO's long-out-of-print 2008 live release

* Newly remastered and newly created cover art

* Limited-edtion vinyl version includes lenticular 3D album-sized art piece along with 3LP 180g black vinyl / triple gatefold

* Also available in 2CD deluxe mediabook and 3LP 180g black vinyl / triple gatefold standard edition / remastered digital version

* Features the legendary DIO album "Holy Diver" performed live in its entirety plus DIO classics from across his career including BLACK SABBATH and RAINBOW.

* Recorded Live at the London Astoria

Lineup:

Vocals: Ronnie James Dio

Guitar: Doug Aldrich

Bass: Rudy Sarzo

Drums: Simon Wright

Keyboards: Scott Warren

Track listing:

Side A

01. Intro

02. Stand Up And Shout

03. Holy Diver

04. Gypsy

05. Drum Solo - Simon Wright

Side B

01. Caught In The Middle

02. Don't Talk To Strangers

03. Straight Through The Heart

04. Invisible

Side C

01. Rainbow In The Dark

02. Shame On The Night

03. Guitar Solo – Doug Aldrich

04. Holy Diver (Reprise)

Side D

01. Tarot Woman

02. Sign Of The Southern Cross

03. One Night In The City

Side E

01. Gates Of Babylon

02. Heaven And Hell

Side F

01. Man On The Silver Mountain

02. Catch The Rainbow

03. Long Live Rock 'N' Roll

04. Call For Encore

05. We Rock

Pre-order now at this location.

