Watch DEICIDE Rehearse With New Guitarist TAYLOR NORDBERG

Two short video clips of DEICIDE rehearsing with its new guitarist Taylor Nordberg (THE ABSENCE, INHUMAN CONDITION) can be seen below.

Earlier in the month, Nordberg spoke about how he landed the DEICIDE gig in an interview with "The Zach Moonshine Show". He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "In 2019, my band THE ABSENCE toured with DEICIDE in the U.S. And we got to know the guys and got along really well. And I actually found out that Glen [Benton, DEICIDE frontman] lives, like, two streets over from Jeramie [Kling, THE ABSENCE drummer] and I, where we live. So Jeramie and Glen became good buddies and they ride bikes all the times. It's a funny little thing, thinking about that. But long story short, [previous DEICIDE guitarist] Chris [Cannella], I believe he's the head of A&R at Dean Guitars so he's focusing on that for right now. I heard that they needed a guitar player, so I learned a couple of songs, made a couple of videos, and Glen saw 'em and liked what he saw. So we had a couple of practices, and bing bang boom, here we are."

Asked if he has worked on any new material with DEICIDE or if he has just been focusing on getting the old songs down, Taylor said: "Well, when they first asked me to start learning songs, they said, 'Start learning [the] 'Legion' [album], because this year is the 30th anniversary of 'Legion'. So later on in the year, we're gonna be playing it start to finish live. So that's been the main focus over the last couple of weeks — just hammering down those 'Legion' songs, which that's been a blast to just delve into those tunes and that songwriting… Right now, we're focusing on the 'Legion' stuff and then, obviously, me just trying to learn a full set. Otherwise, there is new songs that we've been working on. Like I said, we're kind of just focusing on the 'Legion' stuff for right now, but there's definitely a ton of killer new material on the way. I don't know what the time frame is — when we'll record or anything like that — but there is new music, and it's killer so far."

Cannella amicably left DEICIDE last month after a three-year run.

When Benton first announced Nordberg's addition to DEICIDE, he said in a statement: "We are pleased to announce and welcome Taylor Nordberg to the DEICIDE family! An amazing and accomplished guitarist who takes our sound to the next level and brings a profound level of professionalism that completes and compliments the DEICIDE machine!"

Cannella said in a separate statement: "Yes, it is true. I am no longer in DEICIDE. There is no drama and we all kept it quiet as to not lead into drama or speculation.

"I have all the love and respect for Glen, Steve and Kevin. I had so many great times over the last three years I cherish for a lifetime, especially the friendship.

"Cheers to all and thanks for all the love and support. I'm excited for what's to come."

Cannella joined DEICIDE in 2019 following the departure of guitarist Mark English.

English became a member of DEICIDE in 2016 after the exit of longtime guitarist Jack Owen.

DEICIDE's latest album, "Overtures Of Blasphemy", was released in September 2018 via Century Media.

