Watch DEF LEPPARD's RICK ALLEN Team Up With DJ RAVIDRUMS For Special EDM/Rock Performance

June 29, 2021 0 Comments

On June 5, DEF LEPPARD drummer Rick Allen teamed up with world-renowned DJ Ravidrums for a "special sunset" EDM/rock performance at the WTR Pool and Grill in Tampa, Florida. You watch video of the set below.

Allen told "On The Road To Rock" about his collaboration with DJ Ravidrums: "It's basically electronic dance music and pop music and rock music in a mash-up sort of sense, and then the two of us both play live drums over the top of it, which is really exciting."

Allen became the drummer for DEF LEPPARD at age 15. At the height of worldwide fame in 1984, he had a car accident that changed his life. Rick lost an arm but turned personal tragedy into spiritual transformation and continued his musical career. While he was already a hero to millions of young people, he soon added millions of new admirers. Rick has been reaching out and giving support to others all over the globe by sharing his personal experiences and his love of drumming. Over the past 13 years, Rick has reached out to teenage cancer patients, children with special needs, at-risk youth in crisis, families of domestic violence and veterans who have served in Vietnam, Desert Storm, Iraq and Afghanistan. He was awarded the Humanitarian Award by Maria Shriver's Best Buddies Of CA in 2002 and in 2012, was also awarded the prestigious Wounded Warrior Project's Carry It Forward Award. Rick continues his work helping wounded warriors through Project Resiliency's Warrior Resiliency Program sponsored by his charity, the Raven Drum Foundation, founded by him and his wife Lauren Monroe, whose mission is support people in crisis through the alternative healing modalities and power of the drum.

Ravi Jakhotia, Tampa's hometown boy, also known by his stage name Ravidrums, is music producer, an electronic music artist DJ and drummer. He was the music director and drummer on the 2009 NBC TV series "Howie Do It" and 2011 CBS TV series "Live To Dance". He performed at the Oscars in 2009 for "Slumdog Millionaire", at Coachella, Super Bowl pre-game shows throughout the years, and every high-profile celebrity event there is: from Las Vegas to the Monaco Grand Prix. He invented the "live remix."


Small snippet of the performance from Tampa with Rick Allen and Ravidrums

Posted by Carol Fisher on Monday, June 7, 2021



