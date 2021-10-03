Watch DEF LEPPARD's JOE ELLIOTT Meet DAVE GROHL For The First Time

DEF LEPPARD frontman — and Planet Rock presenter— Joe Elliott sat down via video call with Dave Grohl to chat about Dave's book "The Storyteller", and both legends were super excited to meet for the first time. In their wide-ranging chat, which can be seen below, they discussed how the last year had led both to pursue creative projects, as well as their mutual love for QUEEN, Joe's memories of touring with AC/DC and Bon Scott, and much more.

You can hear Elliott on air every Saturday on Planet Rock, as he plays great music accompanied by stories from more than 40 years on the road with DEF LEPPARD.

"The Storyteller" is due on October 5 via Dey Street Books and Simon & Schuster. In the book, Grohl shares what it was like growing up as a kid with big dreams in Springfield, Virginia, and how he lived out those dreams making music on the world stage. The book features anecdotes about David Bowie, Joan Jett, Iggy Pop and Paul McCartney, as well as stories about the time he played drums for Tom Petty, went swing dancing with AC/DC, and performed at the White House.

Regarding how he chose what to include in "The Storyteller", Grohl said in a recent trailer for the book: "I could write an entire book about the band SCREAM. I could write an entire book about my time in NIRVANA. The idea was to choose the stories that best described what it's like to be behind the curtain and on the inside of the music, from the drum stool looking out. To play music, have this beautiful family, travel the world, meet people from all walks of life, I never take any of this for granted, believe me."

