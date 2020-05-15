Watch DEEP PURPLE Rehearse New Single 'Throw My Bones' Before Entering Recording Studio

DEEP PURPLE has uploaded a behind-the-scenes look at a live rehearsal session for "Throw My Bones", the first single from the band's upcoming studio album "Whoosh!" The video was filmed on April 12, 2019 at the Soundcheck facility in Nashville, Tennessee, approximately two weeks before DEEP PURPLE entered the studio to begin recording the LP.

"Whoosh!" will be released on August 7 via earMUSIC. The legendary rockers' 21st studio effort was once again helmed by Canadian producer Bob Ezrin (KISS, PINK FLOYD, ALICE COOPER), who also worked on DEEP PURPLE's last two studio albums, 2017's "Infinite" and 2013's "Now What?!"

"Whoosh!" will be available as limited CD+DVD mediabook (including the one-hour feature "Roger Glover And Bob Ezrin In Conversation" and, for the first time, the full live performance at Hellfest 2017 as video), 2LP+DVD edition, limited boxset and digital.

Last fall, DEEP PURPLE bassist Roger Glover told the Chicago Sun-Times that he and his bandmates planned to keep recording new music.

"We've been working a bit," he revealed. "There's a few things around, we don't know yet what's, where, or when, but we've not stopped yet.

"There's a danger, of course, if you've become successful, that people want you to do the same thing and be successful all over again and keep going, but it doesn't work that way," he added. "You can't just simply repeat yourself."

Having released six albums since 1996, Glover said everyone in PURPLE has been committed to keeping things fresh.

"I think that there was almost an unspoken desire to move forward, to not repeat ourselves," he explained. "Of course, the players are the same, so the sounds can be the same in all the style or something like that. But as far as writing songs are concerned, I think most bands don't get the songs right. They talk about performance and hooks and stuff like that, but to me writing a song is much more than that. And we've always tried to write different songs. The danger is, of course, you become a parody of yourself if you try and copy yourself. And so, we've always tried to move on and change. It's a challenge."

