Watch DEE SNIDER Perform TWISTED SISTER Classics At Florida's ROKISLAND FEST

Fan-filmed video of TWISTED SISTER singer Dee Snider's solo performance on Sunday, January 16 at RokIsland Fest in Key West, Florida can be seen below.

According to Setlist.fm, the setlist was as follows:

01. I Gotta Rock (Again)

02. The Kids Are Back (TWISTED SISTER song)

03. You Can't Stop Rock 'N' Roll (TWISTED SISTER song)

04. Stay Hungry (TWISTED SISTER song)

05. Burn In Hell (TWISTED SISTER song)

06. The Beast (TWISTED SISTER song)

07. We're Not Gonna Take It (TWISTED SISTER song)

08. Become The Storm

09. The Price (TWISTED SISTER song)

10. I Wanna Rock (TWISTED SISTER song)

11. Stand

12. Real Wild Child (Wild One) / Rock and Roll

13. White Christmas (Irving Berlin cover)

14. Highway To Hell (AC/DC cover)

Dee's fifth solo album, "Leave A Scar", was released last July via Napalm Records. Once again produced by HATEBREED frontman Jamey Jasta with co-production, mixing and mastering by drummer Nick Bellmore, "Leave A Scar" sees Dee continuing in the invigorated, modern direction of his previous release, "For The Love Of Metal", infusing a dose of classic heavy metal flavor that longtime fans have rushed to embrace.

In 2016, TWISTED SISTER embarked on one final trek, titled "Forty And Fuck It", in celebration of its 40th anniversary. These shows featured the band's "core lineup" of Snider, guitarists Jay Jay French and Eddie Ojeda, and bassist Mark Mendoza, along with drummer Mike Portnoy. The band's last-ever concert took place in November of that year — 20 months after the passing of drummer A.J. Pero.

TWISTED SISTER's original run ended in the late '80s. After more than a decade, the band publicly reunited in November 2001 to top the bill of New York Steel, a hard-rock benefit concert to raise money for the New York Police And Fire Widows' And Children's Benefit Fund.

The surviving members of the classic lineup of TWISTED SISTER — Snider, French, Ojeda and Mendoza — reunited virtually on March 20, 2021 for a special episode of Mendoza's Internet TV show "22 Now". The hour-and-a-half-long program was a tribute to Pero, who died exactly six years earlier at the age of 55 while on tour with the band ADRENALINE MOB.

Prior to last March's virtual reunion, the four surviving members of TWISTED SISTER reunited for two days and nights in November 2019 to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the band's classic album "Stay Hungry".

