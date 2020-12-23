Watch DEATH ANGEL's 2020 'XMas Show'

Watch DEATH ANGEL's 2020 'XMas Show'

Video of DEATH ANGEL's seventh annual "Another Death Angel XMas Show", which took place on December 20 at The Great Northern in San Francisco can be seen below.

When the event was first announced, the band said: "The show must go on! The seventh annual DEATH ANGEL Xmas show will be streamed from the Great Northern in San Francisco on two dates in December. In honor of this yearly tradition, we're preparing to deliver a fully packed, high-energy show that is sure to get you thrashing around on your living room floor. While we'll miss seeing the faces of all the wonderful people that come out each and every year from near and far to help close out the year with us, we're happy to be able to invite the rest of the world to be a part of this annual celebration of life and music."

This past October, DEATH ANGEL released a four-song EP, "Under Pressure". The effort included a cover of QUEEN + David Bowie's "Under Pressure", followed by a new track titled "Faded Remains", plus acoustic versions of "Act III"'s classic "A Room With A View" and "Humanicide"'s "Revelation Song". The EP was mixed by Max Norman (OZZY OSBOURNE, MEGADETH, BAD COMPANY) and mastered by Ted Jensen (LAMB OF GOD, MACHINE HEAD, HALESTORM).

Released in May 2019 via Nuclear Blast, "Humanicide" saw DEATH ANGEL returning to producer and friend Jason Suecof (DEICIDE, TRIVIUM) of Audiohammer studios for the recording and mixing, along with the mastering of the legendary Ted Jensen (SLIPKNOT, PANTERA) of Sterling Sound, who added the final touches and brought it all to life, with artist Brent Elliott White (LAMB OF GOD, MEGADETH) providing the ominous cover artwork.


