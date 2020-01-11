Watch DAVID LEE ROTH's Entire Second Las Vegas Concert

VAN HALEN frontman David Lee Roth played the second show of his Las Vegas residency on Friday, January 10 at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Backing the 65-year-old singer at the House Of Blues were lead guitarist Al Estrada from the VAN HALEN tribute band ERUPTION, rhythm guitarist Frankie Lindri, bassist Ryan Wheeler, keyboardist Danny Wagner and drummer Mike Mussleman.

Roth's setlist included five songs from VAN HALEN's self-titled debut album (1978), two from "Van Halen II" (1979), one from "Women And Children First" (1980), two from "Fair Warning" (1981), one from "Diver Down" (1982) and two from "1984" (1984), along with two tracks from his "Crazy From The Heat" solo EP (1985), one from "Eat ‘Em And Smile" (1986), one from "Skyscraper" (1988) and one from "Your Filthy Little Mouth" (1994). Roth also performed a cover of a song from Mississippi Delta-bred blues guitar prodigy Christone "Kingfish" Ingram.

The setlist was as follows:

01. You Really Got Me (THE KINKS cover)

02. Big Train

03. Unchained

04. Fresh Out (Christone "Kingfish" Ingram cover)

05. Just Like Paradise

06. Dance The Night Away

07. Runnin' With The Devil

08. Mean Street

09. California Girls (THE BEACH BOYS cover)

10. Ice Cream Man (John Brim cover)

11. Tobacco Road (John D. Loudermilk cover)

12. Jamie's Cryin'

13. Panama

14. (Oh) Pretty Woman (Roy Orbison cover)

15. Beautiful Girls

16. Everybody Wants Some!

17. Ain't Talkin' About Love

Encore:

18. Just A Gigolo / I Ain't Got Nobody (Louis Prima cover)

19. Jump

At the first show of his residency on January 8, Roth told the audience that no two Vegas concerts would be the same.

In an interview with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, he said that he was enjoying playing in a more intimate setting. "It's nice and tight, you can see everybody's faces, you can see eyebrows," he said. "I've said that dogs are more popular than cats because they have eyebrows. You can tell what the dog is thinking. Kitty cats, they're like strippers: You can't tell what they're thinking."

The residency goes on January 11 and then returns March 18, 20, 21, 25, 27 and 28. Roth will also perform as the opening act for the upcoming North American legs of KISS's "End Of The Road" farewell tour starting on February 1 in Manchester, New Hampshire.

