Watch DAVID LEE ROTH's Entire First Concert As Support Act For KISS

VAN HALEN singer David Lee Roth played his first show as the support act for KISS last night (Saturday, February 1) at the SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire. His eight-song set consisted primarily of his old band's biggest hits, plus "Just Like Paradise", which was the lead single from Roth's second solo album, 1988's "Skyscraper".

David's setlist was as follows:

01. You Really Got Me (THE KINKS cover) (from VAN HALEN's "Van Halen", 1978)

02. Just Like Paradise (from "Skyscraper", 1988)

03. Unchained (from VAN HALEN's "Fair Warning", 1981)

04. Jamie's Cryin' (from VAN HALEN's "Van Halen", 1978)

05. Panama (from VAN HALEN's "1984", 1984)

06. Dance The Night Away (from VAN HALEN's "Van Halen II", 1979)

07. Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love (from VAN HALEN's "Van Halen", 1978)

08. Jump (from VAN HALEN's "1984", 1984)

Fan-filmed video footage of the entire concert can be seen below.

Roth told Van Halen News Desk that his band is recreating the sound of VAN HALEN's albums and his own solo work, not VAN HALEN's live performances.

"We do not sound like VAN HALEN live," he said. "You have not heard this. VAN HALEN live is lead guitar, bass, drums, sing. Here, we bring it the way a record brings it. To do that requires two or three guitars. We have five people hollerin'. It's a big rock sound. It's not [1985's] 'Just A Gigolo'. It's not brass band. That was a quickie vacation."

Roth's "Rocks Vegas" Las Vegas residency kicked off in early January and is scheduled to play six more dates in March at the House Of Blues. Backing the 65-year-old singer are lead guitarist Al Estrada from the VAN HALEN tribute band ERUPTION, rhythm guitarist Frankie Lindri, bassist Ryan Wheeler, keyboardist Danny Wagner and drummer Mike Mussleman.

This isn't the first time David has set up shop in Sin City. Back in 1995, Roth completed a Las Vegas engagement at Bally's Hotel and Casino and another short run at MGM Grand.

VAN HALEN has been inactive since it completed its U.S. tour in October 2015 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

Roth recently launched Ink The Original, a skin-care line specifically made to preserve, protect, and highlight tattoos and keep them from fading.

