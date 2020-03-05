Watch DAVID LEE ROTH Perform In Lincoln

March 5, 2020 0 Comments

VAN HALEN singer David Lee Roth played as the support act for KISS on February 25 at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. His 11-song set consisted primarily of his old band's biggest hits, plus "Just Like Paradise", which was the lead single from Roth's second solo album, 1988's "Skyscraper", as well as a couple of covers.

David's setlist was as follows:

01. You Really Got Me (The Kinks cover)
02. Beautiful Girls (VAN HALEN song)
03. Unchained (VAN HALEN song)
04. Panama (VAN HALEN song)
05. Jamie's Cryin' (VAN HALEN song)
06. Tobacco Road (John D. Loudermilk cover)
07. Runnin' With The Devil (VAN HALEN song)
08. Just Like Paradise
09. Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love (VAN HALEN song)
10. Just A Gigolo / I Ain't Got Nobody (Louis Prima cover)
11. Jump (VAN HALEN song)

Fan-filmed video footage of the concert can be seen below (courtesy of YouTube user " Harry Smith").

Roth told Van Halen News Desk that his band is recreating the sound of VAN HALEN's albums and his own solo work, not VAN HALEN's live performances.

"We do not sound like VAN HALEN live," he said. "You have not heard this. VAN HALEN live is lead guitar, bass, drums, sing. Here, we bring it the way a record brings it. To do that requires two or three guitars. We have five people hollerin'. It's a big rock sound. It's not [1985's] 'Just A Gigolo'. It's not brass band. That was a quickie vacation."

Roth's "Rocks Vegas" Las Vegas residency kicked off in early January and is scheduled to play six more dates in March at the House Of Blues. Backing the 65-year-old singer are lead guitarist Al Estrada from the VAN HALEN tribute band ERUPTION, rhythm guitarist Frankie Lindri, bassist Ryan Wheeler, keyboardist Danny Wagner and drummer Mike Mussleman.

This isn't the first time David has set up shop in Sin City. Back in 1995, Roth completed a Las Vegas engagement at Bally's Hotel and Casino and another short run at MGM Grand.

VAN HALEN has been inactive since it completed its U.S. tour in October 2015 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California.

Roth recently launched Ink The Original, a skin-care line specifically made to preserve, protect, and highlight tattoos and keep them from fading.




