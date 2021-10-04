Watch DAVID COVERDALE Unbox WHITESNAKE's 'Restless Heart: Super Deluxe Edition'

In the wake of WHITESNAKE's massive global success, the band's founder and lead singer, David Coverdale, set out to record his third solo album in 1995. However, the plan was derailed when pressure from his record label forced him to change course and release "Restless Heart" under the DAVID COVERDALE & WHITESNAKE moniker. Despite the changes, the 1997 album was a Top 40 hit in the U.K. Surprisingly, the record was never released in the U.S. That will change this fall when Rhino introduces several versions of "Restless Heart", including a four-disc boxed set.

An 11-minute video in which Coverdale unboxes "Restless Heart: Super Deluxe Edition" can be seen below.

"Restless Heart: Super Deluxe Edition" will be available on October 29 and is available for pre-order now. The 4CD/DVD collection features newly remastered and remixed versions of the original album, along with unreleased demos and studio outtakes. The DVD includes music videos and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the album with new interviews from David Coverdale. The set comes with a hardbound book filled with rare and unseen photos from the era.

Three additional versions of "Restless Heart" will be available the same day. First is a two-CD deluxe edition that includes the new remix plus the original album, newly remastered. Next is a double-LP deluxe edition pressed on 180-gram silver vinyl that features the newly remixed album. And finally, there is a single-disc version which again features the newly remixed album. In addition, all of the music will be available digitally through streaming services.

"Restless Heart: Super Deluxe Edition" opens with a newly remixed version of the album that's closer to the sound Coverdale initially intended for his new solo release. It's followed by a newly remastered version of "Restless Heart", including the singles "Too Many Tears" and "Don't Fade Away", plus three bonus tracks from the album's original Japanese release. Featured musicians include Adrian Vandenberg, Denny Carmassi, Guy Pratt and in addition, guitarist Joel Hoekstra and keyboardist Derek Sherinian who bring their exceptional talents to the party.

The following two discs reveal how "Restless Heart" evolved, starting with early pre-production versions of every album track to later takes of those songs.

The DVD features several music videos ("Too Many Tears" and "Restless Heart") plus the making-of-the-album featurette. There is also a video EP featuring the three relevant songs from the 1997 live acoustic album, "Starkers In Tokyo", originally only available in Japan

"Restless Heart: Super Deluxe Edition" track listing:

Disc 1:

Restless Heart: 2021 Remix

01. Restless Heart

02. You're So Fine

03. Can't Go On

04. Crying

05. Take Me Back Again

06. Anything You Want

07. Too Many Tears

08. All In The Name Of Love

09. Your Precious Love

10. Can't Stop Now

11. Woman Trouble Blues

12. Stay With Me

13. Oi (Theme For An Imaginary Drum Solo)

14. Don't Fade Away

15. Can't Go On (Unzipped)

Disc 2:

Restless Heart: 2021 Remaster

01. Don't Fade Away

02. All In The Name Of Love

03. Restless Heart

04. Too Many Tears

05. Crying

06. Stay With Me

07. Can't Go On

08. You're So Fine

09. Your Precious Love

10. Take Me Back Again

11. Woman Trouble Blues

12. Anything You Want

13. Can't Stop Now

14. Too Many Tears '95 (Live & Drunk in the Studio featuring The Horny B'stards)

Disc 3:

Dancing On The Titanic

Early Arrangements & Getting Drum Tracks in the Studio

01. Restless Heart

02. You're So Fine

03. Can't Go On

04. Crying

05. Take Me Back Again

06. Anything You Want

07. Too Many Tears

08. All In The Name Of Love

09. Your Precious Love (Soul Version)

10. You Precious Love

11. Can't Stop Now (Instrumental Version)

12. Woman Trouble Blues

13. Stay With Me

14. Oi (Instrumental)

15. Don't Fade Away

16. Snakes Down South (Unreleased Demo)

Disc 4:

Restless Heart: Evolutions

01. Restless Heart

02. You're So Fine

03. Can't Go On

04. Crying

05. Take Me Back Again

06. Anything You Want

(Red Light Green Light)

07. Too Many Tears

08. All In The Name Of Love

09. Your Precious Love

10. Can't Stop Now

11. Woman Trouble Blues

12. Stay With Me

13. Oi (Instrumental)

14. Don't Fade Away

Disc 5: Restless Heart: DVD-Video

* All In The Name Of Love (Fan Video)

* Anything You Want (Fan Video)

* You're So Fine (Music Video)

* Restless Heart (Fan Video)

* Too Many Tears (Music Video)

* Don't Fade Away (Music Video)

* Can't Go On (Acoustic Slideshow)

* Restless Heart (Lyric Video)

Starkers Trilogy

* Too Many Tears

* Can't Go On

* Don't Fade Away

Behind The Scenes

* The Making Of Restless Heart

