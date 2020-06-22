Watch DAVE GROHL And PAUL MCCARTNEY Play 'When The Saints Go Marching In'

Dave Grohl teamed up with Paul McCartney, Elvis Costello and a number of other famous musicians to perform "When the Saints Go Marching In" with New Orleans's PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND to raise funds for the Preservation Hall Foundation. Grohl took on the tambourine, while McCartney played the trumpet and Costello sang.
The performance was part of the "Round Midnight Preserves" livestream, which took place on Saturday night and was hosted by the PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND. The three-hour event also featured Grohl and the PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND's take on "Come With Me To New Orleans", alongside legendary clarinetist, saxophonist, and flutist Charlie Gabriel, as well as Grohl's solo acoustic version of "Best Of You".
The FOO FIGHTERS frontman also spoke about recording the song "In The Clear" at Preservation Hall with the help the JAZZ BAND for the 2014 LP "Sonic Highways".
"We loaded in all of our equipment to record this loud rock song," Grohl said. "I'm looking at all these beautiful paintings on the wall and these lightning fixtures and pews that had been there for decades. I'm thinking, 'We're going to bust this place.' It was exciting in that experiment."
