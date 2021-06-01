Watch COREY TAYLOR Sing Along To DURAN DURAN's 'Rio'

Jason Christopher, who plays bass in Corey Taylor's solo band, has uploaded a short video of the SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman and two unidentified males singing along to DURAN DURAN's classic song "Rio" backstage at a recent stop on Taylor's current solo tour. Check it out below.
Back in 2015, Taylor shared his views on the state of modern music, comparing pop to "listening to a piece of wood." Speaking to Loudwire, he said: "I feel like I'm being stung by a thousand bees all at once. It’s so Auto-Tuned, it's so beat-corrected, it's so canned and processed and lifeless… I mean, you might as well be listening to a fucking piece of wood at that point.
"It bothers me, because I put so much into everything I do, I put so much into my music — I bleed for it and die for it every god damn night, you know?" he explained. "To watch these people basically let a computer go through the motions and do all the work for them, it's insulting to everyone out there who has more talent and less attention."
Corey kicked off his solo tour, "CMFTour 2021", on May 17 at the Marquee Theater in Tempe, Arizona. Taylor's set includes anthems from his critically acclaimed solo debut "CMFT", choice cuts from his SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR catalogs, and various covers and surprises.
Support on all "CMFTour 2021" dates comes from girl gang dance squad CHERRY BOMBS, led by Taylor's wife Alicia Taylor.
"CMFT" made impressive debuts on charts around the world in October, entering at No. 1 on Billboard's Current Hard Rock Albums chart, while claiming No. 2 on Current Rock Albums, No. 6 on Vinyl Albums, and No. 9 on the Top Albums charts. Furthermore, "CMFT" landed Top 10 on the official album charts in Australia, Germany, Switzerland and Austria, with Top 20 debuts in the United Kingdom, Finland and Japan (international chart).
"CMFT" was recorded at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston and Corey's band — Christian Martucci (guitar), Zach Throne (guitar), Jason Christopher (bass), and Dustin Schoenhofer (drums).
