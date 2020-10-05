Watch COREY TAYLOR Perform 'Halfway Down' At Forum In Los Angeles

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Corey Taylor celebrated the release of his debut solo album, "CMFT", in spectacular style on Friday, October 2, when he and his band took to the stage of iconic Los Angeles venue The Forum to put on an epic, globally streamed rock and roll show for the ages. Now, due to enormous fan demand, tickets to access the PPV and unlimited re-watch access for ticket holders has been extended until 11:59 EDT on Wednesday, October 7, available from watch.thecoreytaylor.com.

The 23-song setlist saw Taylor and crew blaze through every song on his debut solo album "CMFT" (out now on Roadrunner Records), songs from the SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR catalogs, several covers and a jaw-dropping finale featuring a high-octane, high flying performance from girl gang dance squad THE CHERRY BOMBS all accompanied by a full-pyro, full-light-show arena production. To give fans a taster of the show, Corey has also released the full performance of new track "Halfway Down" today. Watch the video below.

"Forum Or Against 'Em" setlist:

01. Hwy 666 (CMFT)

02. Meine Lux (CMFT)

03. Halfway Down (CMFT)

04. Silverfish (CMFT)

05. Shakin' (EDDIE MONEY Cover)

06. Song #3 (STONE SOUR)

07. Everybody Dies On My Birthday (CMFT)

08. Snuff (SLIPKNOT)

09. Taciturn (STONE SOUR)

10. Culture Head (CMFT)

11. Maria Fire (CMFT)

12. Home (CMFT)

13. Zzyxz Road (STONE SOUR)

14. All This And More (DEAD BOYS Cover)

15. Already Gone (EAGLES cover)

16. Kansas (CMFT)

17. Black Eyes Blue (CMFT)

18. Samantha's Gone (CMFT)

19. Through Glass (STONE SOUR)

————————

20. On The Dark Side (JOHN CAFFERTY cover)

21. Bother (full band version) (STONE SOUR)

22. ETBBS (CMFT)

23. CMFT Must Be Stopped (CMFT) / Watchin' You (KISS Cover)

A full evening of spectacle, Corey was introduced to stage by none other than Jack Black, and the jam-packed pre-show, hosted by Knotfest.com's Beez, featured exclusive interviews and behind the scenes footage.

In the rapidly evolving sphere of streamed events, "Forum Or Against 'Em" was an industry first. In partnering with Danny Wimmer Presents, the largest independent festival producer in the United States, Corey Taylor and his management team at 5B Artists + Media put on an unprecedented, one-of-a-kind, pay-per-view concert experience and provided work to approximately 80 event staff.

"CMFT" was released on October 2 via Roadrunner Records. Taylor recorded the effort with his band consisting of Jason Christopher on bass, Dustin Schoenhofer on drums, and Zach Throne and Christian Martucci (STONE SOUR) on guitar. The LP was completed at Kevin Churko's The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Jay Ruston, who has previously worked with ANTHRAX, STEEL PANTHER and STONE SOUR, among others.

SLIPKNOT recently canceled all of its previously announced summer 2020 tour dates, including the "Knotfest Roadshow", Knotfest UK and Knotfest At Sea, due to the coronavirus pandemic which is sweeping the globe.

Photo credit: Gina Joy Chong

