Watch CHRIS CORNELL's 15-Year-Old Daughter Perform Acoustic Cover Of TEMPLE OF THE DOG's 'Hunger Strike'

Chris Cornell's 15-year-old daughter Toni Cornell performed an acoustic cover version of TEMPLE OF THE DOG's "Hunger Strike" from her father's home studio during LiveXLive's "Music Lives" global digital music festival, which is being held April 17-19. Check out video of her appearance below.

In August 2017, Toni Cornell joined the band ONEREPUBLIC onstage on ABC's "Good Morning America" to perform the Leonard Cohen song "Hallelujah". The performance was a celebration the lives of Chris Cornell and late LINKIN PARK frontman Chester Bennington, both of whom died within months of each other.

Chris Cornell was found hanged in his room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel in May 2017, following a SOUNDGARDEN show at the city's Fox Theatre. His body was found soon after he had spoken with a "slurred" voice to his wife, Vicky Cornell, by phone. The death was ruled a suicide.

But his family has questioned the medical examiner's ruling, saying that he had a prescription for Ativan and that a higher than recommended dosage may have caused him to experience suicidal thoughts.

"Music Lives", produced by LiveXLive, featured more than a hundred artist and celebrity appearances and 48 hours of live entertainment in support of MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

"This event is about discovery for young artists who are really going to struggle in this environment as much as it is about the established artists," said LiveXLive's chairman and CEO Robert Ellin. "We want to support the music community and part of that means working with amazing distribution partners like Facebook's Oculus Venues, Complex Media, and our presenting partner, TikTok, to reach as many music fans globally as possible and to raise funds for MusiCares."

All "Music Lives" performances promote and drive contributions to the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, benefiting music industry people negatively impacted by the global pandemic.

