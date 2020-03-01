Watch BUSH's GAVIN ROSSDALE Team Up With BREAKING BENJAMIN For Cover Of ALICE IN CHAINS' 'Would?'

BUSH singer Gavin Rossdale joined BREAKING BENJAMIN on stage last night (Saturday, February 29) at the Reno Events Center in Reno, Nevada to perform a cover of the ALICE IN CHAINS classic "Would?" Video footage of the rendition, courtesy of the Reno rock station Rock 104.5, can be seen below.

Back in September, Rossdale said that BUSH's new album, "The Mind Plays Tricks On You", would arrive in early 2020. The disc was recorded at a Los Angeles studio with film composer Tyler Bates, who previously worked with Marilyn Manson.

Last summer, BUSH completed "The Alt-Imate Tour", a co-headline summer run with LIVE. The trek saw BUSH and LIVE celebrating the 25th anniversary of their respective landmark albums "Sixteen Stone" and "Throwing Copper".

BUSH's latest effort, 2017's "Black And White Rainbows", was crafted after the frontman went through a divorce with pop star/reality TV judge Gwen Stefani in 2015.

BUSH's current lineup also includes guitarist Chris Traynor and bassist Corey Britz.

The group, which broke up in 2002 but reunited in 2010, has released three albums since reforming.

BREAKING BENJAMIN is currently on a co-headlining tour with KORN. The Ben Burnley-fronted act is touring in support of its new compilation album "Aurora", which features reimagined versions of its songs.

