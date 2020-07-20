Watch BUSH Play Full-Production Virtual Arena Show To Celebrate 'The Kingdom' Album Release

On Saturday, July 18, BUSH played a special, one-night only, free full production virtual arena show. The event was a celebration in honor of the release of BUSH's eighth studio album, "The Kingdom", which arrived a day earlier.

The concert was produced by FanTracks, a new livestreaming and fan engagement platform. A departure from models that digitally mimic traditional ticketing approaches, FanTracks offers music lovers access to high-quality, carefully curated and professionally produced live shows as part of a low-fee subscription, sharing the revenue with artists. Its proprietary technology creates a new world of virtual music and fan experiences, from a range of group chat modes, to hosted "hangout" spaces and parties, to interactive features that bring musicians and music lovers together.

During the show, viewers were able to purchase "The Kingdom" at a special discounted price (digital version: $5.99, physical CD: $8.99 plus shipping and handling) and also received two exclusive non-album bonus tracks. Fifty cents from each record sold during the livestream will be donated to When We All Vote, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization on a mission to increase participation in every election. BUSH is matching the total donated by fans to help the cause.

Additionally, iHeartMedia will broadcast a 30-minute "iHeartRadio Album Release Special With BUSH" featuring a performance from the group on July 24. The audio will air on iHeartRadio's rock stations and select alternative stations across the country at 8 p.m. local time, and digitally on Rock Nation and Alternative Radio at 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT.

"The Kingdom" has already racked up 20 million combined audio and video streams from the first two singles released off the album. The hard-charging track "Flowers On A Grave" is Top 10 on Active Rock Radio and is the follow up to the cinematic "Bullet Holes", which had a quarter million Shazams on opening night after being heard by audiences all over the world atop the end credits to the international blockbuster "John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum".

