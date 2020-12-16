Watch British Comedian BILL BAILEY Dance To METALLICA's 'Enter Sandman' On 'Strictly Come Dancing'

December 16, 2020 0 Comments

Watch British Comedian BILL BAILEY Dance To METALLICA's 'Enter Sandman' On 'Strictly Come Dancing'

Comedian Bill Bailey and his professional dance partner Oti Mabuse performed a tango to METALLICA's "Enter Sandman" in the semi-finals of BBC dance competition "Strictly Come Dancing" this past Saturday night (December 12).

Bill and Oti's tango dance included him playing air guitar at one point, with computerized image of an electric guitar on stage.

The judges were mostly impressed with the performance, with Shirley Ballas saying: "I am very much a heavy metal fan. I think you have an epic attitude, but, unfortunately, there were some balance issues and some footwork was unacceptable. I give you 12 for your attitude, but it fails a little bit for me." She gave them 7 points.

Motsi Mabuse said: "Epic in some ways. You make it yours. That was so entertaining. What did I just watch?" She gave them 8 points.

Craig Revel Horwood said: "Is the tango ready for Bill Bailey? You are always a surprise. I loved that." He gave them 8 points.

The METALLICA classic, which was played by the "Strictly Come Dancing" band led by David Arch, was Bailey and Mabuse's second dance of the night, having impressed earlier on in the semi-final with their dance to 1902 song "(Won't You Come Home) Bill Bailey".

Bill originally announced during the results show on December 6 that he would be dancing to METALLICA's 1991 hit.

Bailey is a noted METALLICA fan, having previously covered "Enter Sandman" on musical horns at Sonisphere festival in July 2011.

Arch's rendition of "Enter Sandman" was praised by Twitter users, with one with one viewer commenting that it looked as if the musician was "living his best life." Another Twitter user referred to Arch as a "guitar hero," while other viewers commended the band's versatility.

COMMENTS

To comment on a BLABBERMOUTH.NET story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once you're logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or postings do not reflect the viewpoint of BLABBERMOUTH.NET and BLABBERMOUTH.NET does not endorse, or guarantee the accuracy of, any user comment. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that may violate any applicable laws, use the "Report to Facebook" and "Mark as spam" links that appear next to the comments themselves. To do so, click the downward arrow on the top-right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you roll over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an e-mail to blabbermouthinbox(@)gmail.com with pertinent details. BLABBERMOUTH.NET reserves the right to "hide" comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to "ban" users that violate the site's Terms Of Service. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and to the user's Facebook friends. If a new comment is published from a "banned" user or contains a blacklisted word, this comment will automatically have limited visibility (the "banned" user's comments will only be visible to the user and the user's Facebook friends).