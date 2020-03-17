Watch BRET MICHAELS Perform Acoustic Version Of 'All I Ever Needed'

Video footage of POISON singer Bret Michaels performing an acoustic version of his solo song "All I Ever Needed" can be seen below.

The original version of "All I Ever Needed" was the first single released from Michaels's third solo album, "Freedom Of Sound", which came out in 2005. The song is a duet with country music singer Jessica Andrews.

"All I Ever Needed" debuted at No. 57 on the Hot Country Songs chart in October 2004. The song spent 16 weeks on the country chart.

Michaels survived one of his most difficult health years to date in 2010 when he faced an emergency appendectomy, a brain hemorrhage and heart surgery.

The 56-year-old rocker, who is a father to two daughters, is a lifelong Type 1 juvenile diabetic who continues to raise funds and awareness for not only diabetic causes, but St. Jude Children's Hospital, PetSmart charities and more.

This summer, POISON will embark on "The Stadium Tour" with MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD and JOAN JETT & THE BLACKHEARTS.

